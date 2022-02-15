KOS Secures $12 Million Investment to Proliferate the Brand's Plant-Based Mission

Backed by Notable Industry Leaders, KOS Aims to Diversify its Planet-Friendly Footprint

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KOS, the plant-based powerhouse and functional nutrition brand, announces today the closing of its milestone $12 million Series A investment led by industry vets and entrepreneurs, Clayton Christopher and Brian Goldberg, with a follow-on investment from early-stage investor, Springdale Ventures. The funding further cements the brand as a key player in the plant-based nutrition space. KOS will utilize the investment to ramp up retail partners, enhance customer awareness, innovate product, enter new service categories, accelerate and expand mission-aligned partnerships, as well build the KOS team with those who embody and fuel the plant-based lifestyle.

Driven by an unapologetic desire to feed the world with honest and pure ingredients, KOS continues to flourish as a plant nutrition provider and pushes towards becoming an all-encompassing wellness platform fit for any lifestyle. In 2021, according to SPINS, KOS was the fastest growing plant-protein brand by total distribution points in the natural channel, which includes specialty retailers and stores like Whole Foods Market. Additionally, KOS secured national retail partners Walmart, CVS and Vitamin Shoppe, bringing total distribution up to 38,500 by year-end, an impressive 470% increase over 2020.

A distinguishing feature of KOS is the friendly rapport it has with consumers, an outcome of its sizable DTC digital business. "The direct line of communication with hundreds of thousands of consumers both inform us in real-time of changing customer needs but also gives us a platform to launch and test new products before taking them to the broader retail market," said Tony Stahl, KOS Co-Founder and Co-CEO. Also, a crucial part of KOS' pursuit is giving back through its one-to-one partnership with Feeding America®, with fulfilling its 10 million meals project to help those facing hunger. As of January 2022, KOS has provided more than 2 million meals towards this goal.

Clayton Christopher, Brian Goldberg, and the team at Springdale Ventures have been longtime believers in KOS and its overall mission to upgrade individual wellness and quality of life for the conscious consumer. Clayton Christopher is most known for founding Sweet Tea Leaf, Deep Eddy Vodka, Waterloo Sparkling Water and one of the leading better-for-you CPG investment firms, CAVU Ventures. In tandem, Brian Goldberg is Founder and Managing Director of Redbud Brands, a holding company focused on creating and scaling 'better-for-you' consumer brands and digital consumer ventures. He was formerly a founding executive of Amplify Snack Brands, makers of SkinnyPop Popcorn, from inception through its IPO and subsequent ~$1.7 billion-dollar exit to The Hershey Company in 2018. Additionally, Goldberg has been a C-level executive, board director, advisor, or investor to various successful CPG brands, from early-stage to exit. Springdale Ventures is once again investing in KOS after leading a $2.1M early-stage investment for KOS in 2020.

"We are beyond excited to continue our journey with Clayton Christopher and Brian Goldberg's involvement. They are incredibly skilled brand operators who have built multiple iconic brands throughout their careers," said Allan Stevens, KOS Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "They have been incredibly helpful from the start, and they bring invaluable experience that will aid us in navigating the coming years."

"We've been fans of the KOS brand since it first launched and have watched it develop into something quite special in a very short period. I have been a heavy user of plant-based proteins, tried them all and KOS wins on both taste and nutritional profile," said Clayton Christopher. "Over time as an investor, you see certain patterns repeat that are clues to a brand's long-term success and KOS has exhibited many of them. We're excited to be involved and to support the KOS team in their next chapter of growth."

KOS is a fast-growing team actively looking for talented individuals who have a passion for improving lives through plant-based nutrition while also being environmentally conscious. Open positions in the United States include sales, marketing, e-commerce, and more. Email hello@kos.com for career inquiries. For more information on KOS, its full line of retailers and products, and its larger nutrient mission, please visit www.kos.com.

About KOS

KOS, mission-driven lifestyle brand and producer of plant-based protein and functional ingredients, supports customers' journeys toward plant-centric nutritional lifestyles, and the life-changing physical tune-up nature intended. KOS' suite of superfoods is designed to deliver the high-octane punch that drives the natural world - without the fuel contaminants found in today's dysfunctional processed and meat-based food system. KOS products are made entirely out of the good stuff that springs from the soil and are designed to help you look good, feel good, and do good while having a positive impact on your community and the environment. KOS' boutique family of great-tasting, USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, responsibly sourced products provide honestly delicious plant-based nutrition for those navigating a healthier way of life through the maze of our ever-busier culture. KOS can be found in more than 70 major national and regional brick & mortar retailers throughout the U.S., representing nearly 42,000 total distribution points. For more information and a look at KOS' full line of products, please visit www.kos.com.

About Springdale Ventures

Springdale Ventures is an Austin, Texas-based venture capital firm that partners with visionary founders to accelerate growth of transformative, early-stage consumer brands that are both digitally native and retail ready. Led by successful entrepreneurs and operators, the $27 million fund has a team of over 30 years of track record of valuation creation and a combined more than 150 years of CPG experience, and it has invested in a group of stellar brands across categories including food & beverage, lifestyle, personal care, and wellness. To date, there are more than 20 portfolio companies under Springdale Ventures, including Caraway, KOS, Judy, BeatBox, Literati, and Canteen. www.springdaleventures.com/brands/

