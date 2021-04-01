Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 7. - Influencer Pool: 904. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

- Global Kosher Salt Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Kosher Salt estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smoked Kosher Salt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$620.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kosher Salt Crystals segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $309.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

- The Kosher Salt market in the U.S. is estimated at US$309.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$371.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

- Kosher Salt Flakes Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

- In the global Kosher Salt Flakes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$161.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$225.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$235.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Cargill, Inc.

Flavor Delite, Inc

K+S Windsor Salt Ltd.

Morton Salt, Inc.

Qingdao Huifenghe MSG Co., Ltd.

SaltWorks, Inc.

San Francisco Salt Company

Thai Refined Salt Co., Ltd.

The Marblehead Salt Co. LLC.







