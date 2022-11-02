U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,873.50
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,716.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,367.25
    +35.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.00
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.26
    +0.89 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.10
    +6.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    19.70
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9896
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.02
    +0.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1508
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2530
    -0.9790 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,428.76
    -180.66 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.95
    -2.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.94
    +7.78 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Kosli raises $3.1m seed round led by Heavybit

·3 min read

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosli, a developer tools startup based in Oslo, Norway, has closed a $3.1m seed round led by Heavybit to solve dynamic change monitoring and continuous compliance.

Heavybit is the world's leading investor in developer-first startups with a portfolio that includes Snyk, Stripe, LaunchDarkly, and Netlify. They are joined in the round by Fortino Capital and Monochrome Capital, with pre-seed backer Skyfall Ventures as follow-on investors.

Kosli was founded in 2019 as a compliance automation platform for regulated software teams in sectors like finance. Alongside their seed funding announcement Kosli launches a free tier that offers a much broader set of use cases. Developers in all industries will now be able to use Kosli to understand how constantly evolving software systems are changing. And they will be able to do it using basic commands.

Heavybit Partner, Joe Ruscio, explained Heavybit's decision to invest, "since our first meeting with the Kosli team we strongly believed in a much bigger market opportunity that expands beyond regulated industries and serves a need for DevOps teams in every single vertical of the global economy."

Developer first with enterprise compliance

Today's software organizations have many repos, microservices, pipelines and environments. It's an increasingly complex world where modern tools and practices are enabling exponential rates of change. But these high change rates create problems for everyone in the modern software development team.

On a day to day level it makes life difficult for developers trying to figure out where their code is and why environments and services might be broken. At a higher level it makes gathering evidence for compliance and audit purposes a difficult and time consuming process. Kosli solves both of these problems by recording changes and making them easily searchable.

Kosli founder and CEO, Mike Long, explains the double sided problem that his team have solved, "We set out to automate compliance for regulated teams, but we quickly realized our tool was also really helpful for developers trying to understand how and why their environments are really changing."

Record, Connect and Search software changes

Kosli gives every stakeholder the power to record, connect, and search for changes across their entire value stream. It empowers developers, DevOps engineers, platform engineers, and CTOs in both daily and longer term strategic tasks.

With Kosli, developers have the power to pinpoint specific changes without having to spend hours searching in logs. And for teams in regulated sectors, Kosli provides an automated trail of compliance evidence. Crucially, Kosli is available from the command line as well as a web based GUI, an important feature for developers.

Alex Kantor, Director of Technology at Modulr Finance, describes how it's used in their organization "Kosli gives us more than just a single pane of glass view. Checks, gates, and the segregation of duties can be proven within the development team, enabling them to self-serve. The time it takes from requesting a deployment to it actually happening has decreased significantly. By implementing Kosli the squads are able to release themselves."

You can find out more about Kosli's free tier by visiting their website

Bruce Johnston
Email: bruce@kosli.com
Phone: +447812241011

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21769/3659462/1646990.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/kosli-as/i/kosli-heavybit,c3108994

kosli-Heavybit

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21769/3659462/8015f7ca30f62682.pdf

Kosli-fact-sheet

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kosli-raises-3-1m-seed-round-led-by-heavybit-301665831.html

SOURCE Kosli AS

Recommended Stories

  • No Microsoft remedies in first EU antitrust review of Activision deal - source

    Microsoft Corp's has not offered any remedies to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ahead of an expected full-scale EU probe, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software company is betting on the acquisition to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter being a critic of the deal. The European Commission, which is scheduled to finish its preliminary assessment of the deal by Nov. 8, said its website was up to date.

  • Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet's Earnings: 4 Things That Stood Out

    Though some big advertisers and cloud customers are pulling back on spending, the tech giants remain eager to invest.

  • Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger

    Apple has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.29, up 4% from the same period last year. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 2% from last year to an all-time high of $90.15 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of $88.9 billion.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • International Battery Metals Engages BMO Capital Markets as Financial Advisor

    International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (CSE: IBAT) (FSE: 8RE) today announced that it has engaged BMO Capital Markets ("BMO") as a financial advisor.

  • The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Might Have Turnkey Stage 1 and 2 Upgrades

    Dodge is digging its heels in over the upcoming Charger Daytona SRT Concept with three possible powertrains that increase the fully-electric coupe’s output in stages. Dodge seems fixated on the idea that tuning culture and hot-rodding will, in fact, survive the EV transition, so each of the Charger Daytona SRT’s powertrains will feature two performance upgrades that unlock by using a “crystal” key, which plugs into the EV’s dashboard.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Instagram apologises after accidentally ‘suspending’ millions of users

    Instagram has apologised after it briefly, accidentally suspended millions of users. The vast scale of the bug was clear as other accounts’ follower counts dropped significantly. The most followed person on the platform – Cristiano Ronaldo – lost 3 million of his 493 million followers, suggesting the total number affected could run into eight figures.

  • Twitter to lay off 25% of workforce in first round of job cuts - Washington Post

    Celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, a long-time Musk legal representative, led the conversations about the job cuts, according to the report. Twitter had over 7,000 employees at the end of 2021, according to a regulatory filing and a quarter of the headcount amounts to nearly 2,000 employees. Musk denied a New York Times report about laying off Twitter employees at a date earlier than Nov. 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Q3 Subscriber Additions Lead Industry?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Billionaire Harvard Alum Aims to Make Office Work More Efficient

    (Bloomberg) -- Rohan Murty saw his father build Infosys Ltd. into one of India’s national champions by pioneering a novel strategy of outsourcing technology services. Now the 39-year-old is attempting a no less daunting task of using data to make white-collar workers more efficient. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Ma

  • Dogecoin Jumps 29% as Musk-Fueled Meme Rally Continues

    The coin behind the dog ralled double-digits after Musk posted a picture of his Shiba Inu donning the Twitter logo.

  • Apple's Latest Price Changes Tell Investors a Lot About the Future of the Company

    The monthly cost of being a diehard Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) fan is going up. Apple is pushing those price increases into the Apple One bundle as well, which also includes Apple Arcade, Apple News+, iCloud, and more.

  • Elon Musk Wants You To Pay For Twitter Verification: What Does This Mean For Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Big Eyes Coin?

    Elon Musk has finally made all the payments to acquire the social media company Twitter, lovingly called the ‘bird app’.

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), an exchange-traded fund (ETF), have underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Is Google Actually Winning the Cloud Wars?

    While investors were hand-wringing over a slowdown in digital ads, Google Cloud Platform delivered some eye-opening results.

  • 3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Surpass Q3 Earnings Estimates

    USM, TU and CMTL are poised to benefit from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid a wide proliferation of IoT and a steady pace of 5G rollout.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Added Smartsheet (SMAR) Shares to its Portfolio

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Discovery Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index benchmark, which was slightly positive, the fund (institutional shares) was flat in the third quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]