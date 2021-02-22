U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,874.00
    -29.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,259.00
    -174.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,395.50
    -180.50 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.70
    -15.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.66
    +1.42 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    +16.40 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    27.47
    +0.21 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    +1.62 (+7.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4033
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3790
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,004.36
    -7,148.32 (-12.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.13
    -136.20 (-12.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,592.20
    -31.82 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Kosmos Energy Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

·1 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit
https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73457

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630727/Kosmos-Energy-Ltd-to-Host-Earnings-Call

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. With the firm managing about $140 billion in global investments and Dalio’s own net worth coming at $17 billion, he has earned legendary status on Wall Street. Summing up his success, Dalio has three pieces of advice for investors. First, diversify. Keeping a wide range of stocks in the portfolio, from multiple sectors, is the surest way to invest well. Second, don’t think that rising markets will rise forever. This is Dalio’s variation on an old saw that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Dalio will tell you that all strong past returns really guarantee are current high prices. And finally, Dalio tells investors, “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Or put another way, don’t follow the herd, as such thinking frequently leads to suboptimal results. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Linde PLC (LIN) The first new position is in Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas production company, whether counting by revenues or market share. Linde produces a range of gasses for industrial use, and is the dominant supplier of argon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen, along with niche gasses like carbon dioxide for the soft drink industry. The company also produces gas storage and transfer equipment, welding equipment, and refrigerants. In short, Linde embodies Dalio’s ‘diversify’ dictum. Linde’s industry leadership and essential products helped the company bounce back from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues slipped in 1H20, but grew in the second half, reaching pre-corona levels in Q3 and exceeding those levels in Q4. In a sign of confidence, the company held its dividend steady through the ‘corona year,’ at 96 cents per common share – and in its recent Q1 declaration, Linde raised the payment to $1.06 per share. This annualizes to $4.24 and gives a yield of 1.7%. The key point here is not the modest yield, but the company’s confidence in the security of its positions, allowing it to keep a steady dividend at a time when many peers are cutting profit sharing. It’s no wonder, then, that an investor like Dalio would take an interest in a company like Linde. The billionaire’s fund snapped up 20,149 shares during the fourth quarter, worth $5.05 million at current prices. Assessing Linde for BMO, analyst John McNulty expresses his confidence in Linde’s current performance. "LIN continues to execute on its growth strategy to drive solid double-digit earnings growth, notably without requiring a further macro improvement. In our view, management's 11-13% guide for 2021 remains conservative driven by its on coming projects, continued pricing, efficiency gains, and solid buybacks with its strong balance sheet and cash flows. Further, the solid FCF position provides them plenty of dry powder for M&A, de-caps, etc. We believe LIN is poised to continue to surprise investors and outperform the broader group even in a cyclical market. the largest global industrial gas company," McNulty opined. In line with his bullish comments, McNulty rates LIN as a Buy, and his $320 price target implies an upside of ~28% for the coming year. (To watch McNulty's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in broad agreement on the quality of Linde’s stock, as shown by the 15 Buy reviews overbalancing the 3 Holds. This gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $250.88, and their $295.73 average price target suggests they have ~18% growth ahead. (See LIN stock analysis on TipRanks) BlackRock (BLK) Next up is the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has over $8.67 trillion in assets under management. The company is one of the dominant index funds in the US financial scene, and saw $16.2 billion revenue last year, with a net income of $4.9 billion. BlackRock’s recent Q4 report shows its strength, as far as numbers can. EPS came in at $10.02 per share, a 12% sequential gain and a 20% year-over-year gain. Quarterly revenues of $4.8 billion were up 17% yoy. The full-year top line was up 11% from 2019. BlackRock achieved all of this even as the corona crisis flattened the economy in 1H20. In the first quarter of this year, BlackRock declared its regular quarterly dividend, and raised the payment by 13% to $4.13 per common share. At an annualized payment of $16.52, this gives a yield of 2.3%. The company has kept the dividend reliable for the past 12 years. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, Dalio's fund pulled the trigger on 19,917 shares, giving it a new position in BLK. The value of this new addition? More than $14 million. Covering BLK for Deutsche Bank, analyst Brian Bedell writes, “We view 4Q results as very good with strong long-term net inflows across its products which we expect to continue despite a one-time, $55bn pension fund outflow of low-fee equity index assets expected in 1H21 which mgmt. said would have a minimal impact on base fee revenue. Additionally, total net inflows drove annualized organic base management fee growth of 13%, a quarterly record, on annualized long-term organic AuM growth of 7%. We expect organic base fee growth to exceed organic AuM growth coming into 2021 driven by a flow mix skewed toward higher fee-rate products for now.” To this end, Bedell rates BLK a Buy and his $837 price target suggests the stock has ~18% upside ahead of it. (To watch Bedell’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus tells a very similar story. BLK has received 6 Buy ratings in the last three months, against a single Hold – a clear sign that analysts are impressed with the company’s potential. Shares sell for $710.11, and the average price target of $832.17 gives the stock a 17% upside potential. (See BLK stock analysis on TipRanks) AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) AbbVie is a major name in the pharma industry. The company is the maker of Humira, an anti-inflammatory used in the treatment of a wide range of chronic illnesses including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s other immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, were approved by the FDA in 2019 as treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, and saw combined sales of $2.3 billion last year. AbbVie expects that these drugs will ‘fill the gap’ in profits when the Humira patents expire in 2023, with up to $15 billion in sales by 2025. Humira is currently the main driver of AbbVie’s immunology portfolio, and provides $19.8 billion of the portfolio’s $22.2 billion in annual revenues, and a significant part of the company’s total sales. For the full year 2020, across all divisions, AbbVie saw $45.8 billion in revenues, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $10.56. In addition to its high-profile anti-inflammatory line, AbbVie also has a ‘stable’ of long-established drugs on the market. As an example, the company owns Depakote, a common anti-seizure medication. AbbVie also maintains an active research pipeline, with scores of drug candidates undergoing studies in the disciplines of immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and virology. For investors, AbbVie has a long-standing commitment to returning profits to shareholders. The company has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable – and growing – dividend. In the most recent declaration, made this month for a payment to go out in May, AbbVie raised the dividend 10% to $1.30 per common share. At $5.20 annualized, this gives a yield of 4.9%. Once again, we are looking at stock that embodies some of Dalio’s advice. Pulling the trigger on ABBV in the fourth quarter, Dalio’s firm purchased 25,294 shares. At current valuation, this is worth $2.66 million. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers ABBV, and is impressed with the way that the company is preparing in advance for the loss of US exclusivity on its best-selling product. “Between ABBV’s ex-Humira portfolio’s growth trajectory and a broad portfolio of catalysts across early-, mid-, and late-stage assets, it is hard to find a biopharma company that is better positioned, even with their looming LOE. ABBV is prepared for 2023, and has growth drivers to drive better than industry average top- and bottom-line growth in the period before (2021-2022) and after (2024-2028) 2023,” Porges opined. Porges gives ABBV an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a $140 price target that indicates room for a 33% one-year upside. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 reviews on ABBV shares, and 9 of those are to Buy – a margin that makes the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is trading for $105.01 and has an average price target of $122.60. This suggests an upside of ~17% over the next 12 months. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • If Inflation Is Coming, These Stocks Will Benefit the Most

    Inflation expectations have risen robustly in the past several months. With inflation expectations up, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 1.37% from 0.67% since Sept. 23, the beginning of a rally in riskier assets that benefit from a strengthening economy. The higher inflation forecast is causing some anxiety for stock investors, though.

  • These 2 pipeline stocks are undervalued and pay a fat dividend

    VITALIY KATSENELSON'S CONTRARIAN EDGE Pipelines are undergoing a renaissance, but it’s not the one you think. The previous renaissance of shale oil and natural gas development was anything but a good outcome for this industry.

  • Bad money moves: Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • When the third stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula laid out in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • The Next Amazon Stock Is Already Here

    Last time we talked, I told you about the most exciting project of my investment career… My brand-new research product, called Innovation Investor, which includes a carefully curated and actively managed model portfolio of the market’s most innovative and explosive investment opportunities. Think Catherine Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) – but better.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips I’ll unveil that product to the public – for the first time ever – next Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. Eastern, during my first-ever Exponential Growth Summit. In that Summit, I will also reveal my number one tech stock pick for 2021 – a hyperinnovative company that is nearly identical to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1997… Yes. Buying this stock could be like buying Amazon stock 23 years ago. Before it soared thousands of percent. And I’ll tell you all about this stock – it’s name, it’s ticker, and the key business details – on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. EST, during my first annual Exponential Growth Summit. Can you tell I’m excited about this new product? Actually, I’m so excited I forgot to tell you something really important: How much this portfolio has already made our VIP subs… We “soft” launched the Innovation Investor portfolio back in early December to our exclusive circle of VIP subscribers. Since then, the portfolio has returned 33% … in just two months. Annualized, that’s a 450% return… That’s mind-boggling – and I will show you the secret to these big gains at the Exponential Growth Summit. But first… let me give you a little preview of what makes this portfolio tick. The overarching strategy is simple: We invest in the most innovative companies, in the most disruptive technology megatrends, with the most explosive long-term upside potential. We are basically looking for the next Amazon, the next Netflix, and the next Tesla. And we have a track-record of doing just that… We said buy shares of electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) back in late 2019, when shares were trading for under $2. Since then, that stock has soared as much as 3,353%. Around the same time, we also recommended shares of charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), and electric delivery van maker Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS)… All three of those stocks have soared more than 1,600% since then. This is not newfound success, or beginner’s luck. Our success in finding explosive investments at early stages dates back years. In 2015, we found chip-maker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) before anyone else… when it was trading for less than $2. It’s a $90 stock today. In 2016, we found digital education startup Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) before it started to be used everywhere… when shares were trading for about $4. Today, that’s a $100 stock. In 2017, we found Square (NYSE:SQ) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) when they were still small and off-the-radar of most investors. Since, both stocks have returned more than 1,300%. The record speaks for itself. We have a history of leveraging our innovation-focused investment strategy to consistently find the market’s biggest winners… before anyone else. And now, for the first time ever, we are going to share how we do it with the general public. At the first-ever Exponential Growth Summit, on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. EST. Watch the video below to learn more about this hypergrowth opportunity and reserve your seat here! On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it. More From Hypergrowth Investing FuboTV Stock Is Heading to $200. Buy It Before It Goes Parabolic The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening 15 EV Stocks to Buy as GM Goes All-Electric The post The Next Amazon Stock Is Already Here appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 8 Chip Stocks That Are Still Cheap in a Semiconductor Shortage

    The world's economy wants many more chips than companies can manufacture, for use in everything from cars to data centers and videogame consoles.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Stock Market Rally Retreat; Tesla Model Y SR+ Pulled, Boeing 777 Jets In Focus

    Futures signal stock market losses Monday as Tesla pulls its Model Y SR+ and Boeing 777 jets are in focus. Bitcoin fell from record highs.

  • Bitcoin Drops 5% as Analysts Say Rally Overstretched

    Analysts are mixed on how low bitcoin might go if a bigger pullback is seen.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall as tech shares drop

    Stock futures sank Monday morning, pointing to a lower open.

  • Goodyear Agrees to Buy Cooper Tire for About $2.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. agreed to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. for about $2.8 billion, strengthening its position as No. 1 in the U.S. market and almost doubling its presence in China, where auto sales are surging again.Cooper shareholders will receive $41.75 a share in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear, or about $54.36 a share in total, according to a statement Monday. That’s 24% above Cooper’s closing price as of Feb. 19.With Cooper, founded in 1914, Goodyear gains the fifth-largest tire manufacturer in North America by revenue, with about 10,000 employees worldwide. In China, Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear will gain better access to local manufacturers and create broader distribution for Cooper replacement tires.The tire industry is recovering from the pandemic slump. Last week French tire maker Michelin predicted business will return to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2022, with Chief Executive Officer Florent Menegaux saying the company needs to rebuild inventories after demand snapped back more strongly than expected late last year.Cooper shares jumped 17% to $51.15 in early U.S. trading. Goodyear’s stock declined 3.8%.Goodyear shareholders will own about 84% of the combined tire company. It anticipates savings of about $165 million over two years from the merger.The deal, which must meet certain regulatory requirements and must be approved by Cooper shareholders, is expected to close in the second half of 2021, the companies said in the joint press release.(Updates with details on savings anmd other details from penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WallStreetBets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Buffett Indicator’ is alarmingly bearish and this year’s Berkshire shareholder letter could reveal why

    Should investors continue to give Warren Buffett the benefit of the doubt? Berkshire’s annual meeting of shareholders, normally held in Omaha, Neb. but this year remotely, will be another occasion in which Buffett can address this question. This question wouldn’t be so urgent if 2020 — when Berkshire stock lagged the S&P 500 (SPX) by 16 percentage points — was just an aberration.

  • UPDATE 1-M&T Bank to buy People's United Financial in $7.6 bln deal

    M&T Bank Corp has agreed to buyPeople's United Financial Inc in an all-stock dealvalued at about $7.6 billion, expanding its branch network andcreating a regional bank with about $200 billion in assets. The offer implies a 13% premium to People's United'sclosing price on Friday. "The merger extends our reach by providing customers accessto a larger banking network and an expanded array of services,"People's United Chief Executive Officer Jack Barnes said.

  • HSBC to announce exit from U.S. retail banking, reshuffles top jobs

    HSBC is set to withdraw from U.S. retail banking, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as Europe's biggest bank seeks to dispose of a business that has long underperformed. The exit from the U.S. consumer business will form part of the lender's strategy update due on Tuesday, as Chief Executive Noel Quinn seeks to cut costs, boost fee income and continue the lender's shift towards Asia. The sale or closure of its around 150 remaining branches in the United States, after it shuttered 80 last year, would mark the end of HSBC's struggle to turn around a business which has struggled to make inroads against incumbent domestic rivals.

  • The Real Squeeze to Be Worried About Isn't a Short Squeeze, It's a Gamma Squeeze

    A gamma squeeze is a short squeeze taken to the next level; here's why they've become more common and how to avoid them.

  • Royal Caribbean Earnings: What Happened With RCL

    Royal Caribbean (RCL) reported Q4 earnings on February 22. It posted another adjusted loss as revenue continues to fall amid pandemic.

  • US Stocks: Are We Seeing a Rotation or Early Signs of Sizable Pullback?

    Bank of America expects a more than 10% pullback in stocks, which are trading at more than 22 times 12-month forward earnings.

  • Airline stocks rally, led by American Airlines, after Deutsche Bank's sector-wide upgrade to buy

    Airline stocks are set up for a broad rally, led by American Airlines Group Inc. shares, after Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg said it was time to buy into the sector as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccination rates are all trending in the right direction. He upgraded nine U.S.-based airlines to buy from hold. "As our upgrade is a sector-wide call, we are of the view that all of our names could see material upside from current levels," Linenberg wrote in a note to clients. Among the biggest premarket gainers, shares of American Airlines shot up 5.8%, JetBlue Airways Corp. rallied 2.1%, Delta Air Lines Inc. rose 1.6%, Southwest Airlines Co. hiked up 1.3% and Alaska Air Group Inc. tacked on 1.2%. Meanwhile, United Airlines Holdings Inc. edged up 0.3%, after an engine on Flight 328 blew apart midflight on Saturday. The U.S. Global Jets ETF climbed 1.4% ahead of the open, putting it on track to open at a one-year high, while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

  • Activist investors blast Kohl's management in scathing letter

    Kohl's finds itself under siege by a group of activist investors. Here's why.