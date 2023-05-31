Kospi Climbs 20% From September Low, Heads for Bull Market

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s equity benchmark headed for a bull market as purchases by foreign investors helped boost shares of chipmakers and firms that are part of the electric-vehicle supply chain.

The Kospi rose 0.2%, taking its advance from a Sept. 30 low to 20%. Global funds have been net buyers of $9.9 billion in Kospi shares so far in 2023 after being sellers in each of the previous three years.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co. has climbed nearly 40% since the end of September and is the biggest contributor to gains on the benchmark. Battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. has provided the second-biggest boost, followed by chipmaker SK Hynix Inc.

“Foreign investors’ active love for semiconductors is driving the latest rally,” said Seo Sang Young, a strategist at Mirae Asset Securities. “There are expectations the chip sector will improve significantly as ChatGPT and Bard and others fuel growth and investment in the artificial intelligence industry.”

