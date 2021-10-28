U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.06
    +0.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5720
    -0.2380 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,833.62
    +1,824.98 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Koss Q1 Net Sales Dip and Supply Chain Woes Continue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Koss Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ SYMBOL: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Sales for the first quarter were $4,365,067, which is a 16.2% decrease from sales of $5,208,295 for the same three month period one year ago. The three month net loss was $99,359, compared to net income of $126,928 for the first quarter last year. Basic loss per common share for the quarter was $0.01 compared to basic income per common share of $0.02 for the three month period one year ago. Diluted income per common share for the quarter was $0.01 compared to diluted income per common share of $0.02 for the three month period one year ago.

"The loss of placement at US mass retail caused the decline in sales as we shift to a model more based on distribution and online sales,” Michael J. Koss Chairman and CEO said today. "Improvements in European distribution offset some softness in certain US based distributors. The online business has continued to grow.”

Koss reiterated concerns about recent increased freight rates and delays. "The increased cost of freight as well as the extended time in transit has become a major source of concern. Although the freight costs had an immaterial impact on the first quarter results, the shipping delays resulted in backorders that should be fulfilled in the next fiscal quarter.”

Koss Corporation markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, wireless headphones, and compact disc recordings of American Symphony Orchestras on the Koss Classics® label.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to vary from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as general economic conditions, in particular, consumer demand for the Company's and its customers' products, competitive and technological developments, foreign currency fluctuations, and costs of operations. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or new information. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


KOSS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30

2021

2020

Net sales

$

4,365,067

$

5,208,295

Cost of goods sold

2,783,230

3,572,067

Gross profit

1,581,837

1,636,228

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,780,798

1,505,772

(Loss) income from operations

(198,961

)

130,456

Other income

100,000

Interest income (expense)

633

(2,051

)

(Loss) income before income tax provision

(98,328

)

128,405

Income tax provision

1,031

1,477

Net (loss) income

$

(99,359

)

$

126,928

(Loss) income per common share:

Basic

$

(0.01

)

$

0.02

Diluted

$

(0.01

)

$

0.02

Weighted-average number of shares:

Basic

8,843,946

7,404,831

Diluted

8,843,946

7,408,685


Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock falls after missing Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides the key numbers from Apple's Q4 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Amazon Q3 results miss expectations as online sales slow after pandemic surge

    Amazon is set to report third-quarter results after market close on Thursday, with investors bracing for a growth slowdown after the pandemic stoked a surge in online shopping last year and earlier in 2021.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Shares of Proto Labs Are Plunging Today

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • Amazon Earnings Missed on Nearly Every Metric. The Stock Is Sliding.

    Amazon's latest results were weighed down by ongoing product shortages, higher labor and shipping costs, and more. The fourth-quarter might not be much better.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Jumping — and Not Just Because It Crushed Earnings

    U.S. Steel reported $5.36 in adjusted per-share earnings for the third quarter. Wall Street was projecting about $4.87 a share. The company is also raising its dividend payment.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Starbucks Q4 revenue, sales miss estimates but loyalty program use soars

    Starbucks barely beat Wall Street's estimates on profit, and sales and revenue missed expectations.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Zendesk Stock Falls As Revenue Guidance Edges By Wall Street Estimates

    Zendesk stock fell after its September quarter earnings met expectations while revenue guidance edged by estimates.

  • Shopify Stock Reverses Up Amid Earnings, Revenue Miss

    Shopify stock gained as investors shrugged off third-quarter earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume that missed expectations.

  • Amazon Third-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates

    Amazon reported third-quarter results after the market close Thursday that fell short on earnings and revenue, as did its fourth-quarter outlook.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • Twilio Stock Sinks on Weak Forecast but Analysts Remain Bullish

    Twilio predicts an adjusted loss in the fourth quarter of 23 cents to 26 cents a share, wider than analysts' estimates for a loss of 10 cents.