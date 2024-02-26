Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (KLSE:KOSSAN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.02

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (KLSE:KOSSAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 per share on the 8th of April. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.0%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 25% which is fairly sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0175 total annually to MYR0.02. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.3% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 41% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

