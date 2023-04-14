Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (KLSE:KOSSAN) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (KLSE:KOSSAN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = RM162m ÷ (RM4.3b - RM263m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

What Can We Tell From Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 4.0%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd has decreased its current liabilities to 6.1% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

We're a bit apprehensive about Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 1.6% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd that you might find interesting.

