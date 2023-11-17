Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (KLSE:KOSSAN) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (KLSE:KOSSAN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00062 = RM2.5m ÷ (RM4.2b - RM199m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd has an ROCE of 0.06%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.6%.

Check out our latest analysis for Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd here for free.

So How Is Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 0.06%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Story continues

On a related note, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd has decreased its current liabilities to 4.7% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd that we think you should be aware of.

While Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.