Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's (KLSE:KOSSAN) largest shareholders are private companies with 37% ownership, institutions own 27%

The considerable ownership by private companies in Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 5 shareholders own 52% of the company

13% of Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (KLSE:KOSSAN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 37% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 27% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd. Our data shows that Kossan Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd is the largest shareholder with 35% of shares outstanding. With 5.9% and 5.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, abrdn plc and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Kuang Sia Lim directly holds 2.8% of the total shares outstanding.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd. Insiders have a RM535m stake in this RM4.2b business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 24% stake in Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 37%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

