KOSTAL EXPANDS POWER ELECTRONICS BUSINESS TO SUPPLY GROWING NORTH AMERICAN EV MARKET

New plant will supply On-Board Chargers and associated components for EVs

DETROIT, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KOSTAL announced the expansion of its power electronics production into North America to meet the growing electric vehicle market with the construction of a new 262,000 square foot (21,000 square meter) plant in Querétaro, Mexico.  Production will begin in late 2023, creating a total of 750 jobs in Mexico and numerous jobs in the United States to support research, engineering and production.

New Kostal America power electronics plant to supply EV market.

The new plant is the company's first power electronics plant in North America. The facility will be highly advanced and will provide a clean environment for production. KOSTAL will manufacture on-board chargers for EV charging and associated components for electric vehicles at the site.

"This is a multi-million dollar investment for KOSTAL that will allow us to efficiently serve our customers' production operations in North America," said KOSTAL Automotive North America CEO Dr. Harry Asher. "We are responding to the rapidly growing market and will be ready to supply integrated energy solutions to our original equipment manufacturer customers and their consumers."

Asher added that KOSTAL would be a key player in the future of mobility as vehicles become connected to the grid. "KOSTAL has a system approach to sustainability with complete clean energy solutions for consumers," he said.

KOSTAL's expansion is planned in two phases, with an additional 215,000 square feet (20,000 square meters) of manufacturing space at the Querétaro plant planned for the second phase. Currently, KOSTAL has three production facilities in Mexico.

About KOSTAL

Based in Germany, KOSTAL has been a family-owned company for over 100 years. It has 46 locations in 21 countries. KOSTAL's automotive business is focused on comfort electronics, power electronics and comfort and drive controls, supplying virtually all major automotive manufacturers around the globe. In North America, it has 3,200 employees at five locations, including its North American headquarters in Troy, Michigan, and facilities in Alabama and Mexico. KOSTAL will celebrate 50 years of operation in Mexico in 2023. Learn more at https://www.KOSTAL.com/en-gb/

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Centripetal Networks Inc to reinstate the largest award in the history of U.S. patent law - $2.75 billion - to be paid by Cisco Systems Inc in a cybersecurity patent dispute. The justices turned away Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Centripetal's appeal of a lower court's decision to negate the award after the judge who presided over the trial disclosed that his wife owned Cisco stock worth $4,688. U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan, who died in May of this year, ruled in 2020 after a non-jury trial that San Jose, California-based tech company Cisco had infringed the patents.