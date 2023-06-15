Kotra Industries Berhad's (KLSE:KOTRA) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Kotra Industries Berhad's (KLSE:KOTRA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.2% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kotra Industries Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kotra Industries Berhad is:

27% = RM68m ÷ RM258m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kotra Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, Kotra Industries Berhad has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 10% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Kotra Industries Berhad's considerable five year net income growth of 32% was to be expected.

We then compared Kotra Industries Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 6.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Kotra Industries Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kotra Industries Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kotra Industries Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 49% (where it is retaining 51% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Kotra Industries Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Kotra Industries Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 47%. However, Kotra Industries Berhad's future ROE is expected to decline to 21% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Kotra Industries Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

