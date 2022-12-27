U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,895.00
    +25.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,593.00
    +218.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,133.00
    +57.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.70
    +15.10 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.38
    +0.82 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    +13.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.44 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2400
    +0.3800 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.91
    -27.08 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.44
    -0.51 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Koya Medical Announces the Addition of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Maldonado to Their Executive Leadership Team

·3 min read

Dr. Maldonado joins Koya as Chief Medical Officer and member of the Medical Advisory Board

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical, a healthcare company on a mission to transform lymphatic and venous care through a comprehensive suite of innovative, people-centric platforms, today announced the addition of Dr. Thomas Maldonado as Chief Medical Officer. The addition of Dr. Maldonado further strengthens Koya Medical's clinical advisory board, led by Stanley Rockson, M.D., cardiologist and professor in the Falk Cardiovascular Research Center at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Dr. Thomas Maldonado
Dr. Thomas Maldonado

Thomas Maldonado, M.D. has been one of New York City's top vascular surgeons in one of the nation's premier academic medical centers for over two decades. He is regularly featured as Top Doctor by Castle Connolly and has served as president of numerous national and regional vascular societies. Dr. Maldonado, who is devoted to unrivaled patient care and research, states that he is "honored to serve as Chief Medical Officer for Koya Medical and looks forward to continuing to advance the Dayspring to help even more people with lymphedema and venous diseases maintain mobility while receiving effective compression treatment."

Dr. Maldonado, Professor of Surgery, is a prolific researcher and academician with over 150 publications in the field of vascular surgery and serves as editor-in-chief for the journal, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery. Additionally, Dr. Maldonado is an innovator in minimally invasive endovascular therapy. He is nationally and internationally recognized for his surgical skill as well as his commitment to education and advancing patient care.

Dayspring is the first and only non-pneumatic active dynamic compression treatment designed for patient mobility and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat lymphedema and chronic venous conditions.

About Lymphedema

An estimated 20 million Americans live with lymphedema, a progressive, incurable condition where a buildup of protein rich fluid causes painful swelling in the arm, leg, and/or other regions of the body. For most, lymphedema requires lifelong maintenance and various levels of therapy to control swelling and pain. Lymphedema is commonly caused by cancer—such as breast cancer, uterine cancer, prostate cancer, vulvar cancer, ovarian cancer, lymphoma, melanoma and cancers of the head and neck—and its treatment due to damage of the lymph system from the tumor itself, radiation treatment or the surgical impairment of lymph nodes.1

About the Dayspring® System

The Dayspring system is the first wearable and mobility-enabled active compression system designed with real life in mind. It is the first compression treatment option designed to enable movement, mobility, and personalized care that is unavailable with existing traditional pneumatic compression. The Dayspring system includes a low-profile active garment made of soft, breathable mesh using Koya's proprietary Flexframe® technology; a smart, rechargeable, hand-held controller that can be worn on a lanyard; and a mobile app that allows users or their clinicians to track therapy and customize treatment options.

Dayspring is FDA 510(k) cleared to treat lymphedema, primary lymphedema, post mastectomy edema, edema following trauma and sports injuries, post immobilization edema, venous insufficiency, venous stasis ulcers, or arterial and diabetic leg ulcers, lipedema and phlebolymphedema and other similar conditions that impact lymphatic flow in the upper and lower extremities. Dayspring is also indicated to reduce wound healing time and treatment and assist in healing stasis dermatitis.

About Koya Medical

Koya Medical is a transformative healthcare company developing breakthrough treatments for lymphedema and venous diseases to increase movement, mobility, and personalized care that is unavailable with traditional compression therapy. The privately held company was founded in 2018 with the mission to transform lymphatic and vein care through innovative patient-centric platforms. For company or product inquiry, contact info@koyamedical.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/koyamedical/.

Reference:

1. What is lymphedema? American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/treatment/treatments-and-side-effects/physical-side-effects/lymphedema/what-is-lymphedema.html. Accessed September 26, 2022.

Koya Medical, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koya Medical, Inc.)
Koya Medical, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koya Medical, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koya-medical-announces-the-addition-of-chief-medical-officer-dr-thomas-maldonado-to-their-executive-leadership-team-301709144.html

SOURCE Koya Medical

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese drug makers’ shares plunge as Pfizer’s Paxlovid gains market share

    Shares of Chinese pharmaceutical companies plunged Tuesday morning on Chinese bourses, continuing a slide that began in the face of competition from Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid earlier this month.

  • This Stock That Tripled in 2022 Could Rocket Even Higher in 2023

    Potential suitors with heaps of cash to spend are lining up to get a closer look at this company's results.

  • Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals a Buy?

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has beaten the bear market by far this year: The stock is heading for a 30% gain. Vertex is the global leader in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. Vertex sells four CF drugs.

  • Denise Austin, 65, reveals her secrets to getting in bikini-ready shape for the New Year

    Denise Austin skyrocketed to fame in the ‘80s and ‘90s with the “8-minute abs” workout. She has sold more than 24 million exercise videos and DVDs over the years.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    It has been a rough year for biotech stocks. It doesn't make sense to write off the entire biotech sector, however. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) are growing revenue and net income, making the two mid-cap biotech stocks attractive long-term buys.

  • China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant

    Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “When people hear about such incidents, they may not be willing to take the vaccines,” said Li, who had been vaccinated before he caught COVID-19. A few days after his 10-day bout with the virus, Li is nursing a sore throat and cough.

  • Generation of children held back as hundreds of thousands wait for key NHS care

    <strong>Exclusive</strong>: Failure to address long delays in care for children will ‘impact Britain for the long haul’, warns Dr Camilla Kingdon

  • Are Candles Bad for Your Health? Experts Explain

    Doctors and researchers explain if candles are bad for your health, and if you should be concerned that burning one could be toxic.

  • 7 Best Things You Can Do for Your Health in the New Year

    As a new year begins, you may be thinking about renewing your health and wellness goals. Of course, the health changes that benefit you on January first are the very same changes that would benefit you any day of the year—meaning the perfect time to revamp your health is always right now.But how exactly can you take charge of your health to get the biggest impact? Experts say there are seven key ways to change your health for the better—in the new year, or anytime. Read on for seven simple tips

  • More than 80 Ohio children infected in measles outbreak, most unvaccinated

    More than 80 children have been infected with measles in central Ohio as an outbreak in the state continues to spread rapidly among the unvaccinated population. The measles virus is primarily spreading around the city of Columbus and has infected at least 81 children so far, hospitalizing 29 of them, officials reported last week. Health…

  • Heart surgeon faked patient records so he didn’t have to work weekends after he got married

    A heart surgeon faked patient records so he didn’t have to work on weekends after he got married, an employment tribunal heard.

  • UK to stop publishing COVID R number as cases fall

    Britain will stop publishing the COVID-19 R number that measures how quickly the disease is spreading among the population, saying on Monday it was not needed anymore thanks to vaccines and drugs. The R number, or "reproduction number", has been a staple of coronavirus data bulletins in the last three years. An R number of 2, for example, means a person with COVID-19 will infect two other people.

  • China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020. China's management of COVID-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A, the health authority said in a statement, as the disease has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection. Three years of zero-tolerance measures, from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns, have battered China's economy, fuelling last month the mainland's biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

  • Russia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health

    In a post on Twitter, he also complained of being injected with unknown drugs. "See how the system works when you are not allowed to beat up a person, but your leadership ordered you to hurt them badly," the Twitter post said. Navalny said he had asked for a month and a half to see a doctor.

  • Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: Covid roils Chinese towns

    As China grapples with its first-ever national Covid-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed.

  • How to Heal Your Gut — and What That Really Means

    Find out how to "heal your gut" naturally — or more accurately, optimize your gut health — according to experts.

  • China's biggest cities edge toward living with COVID

    STORY: There were signs that mainland China’s biggest cities were edging closer to living with COVID-19 on Monday with packed morning subway trains in Beijing and Shanghai. People mostly stayed home in the weeks after China scrapped its ruthless zero-COVID restrictions as they tried avoid the disease or dealt with an infection.China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID as endemic.Now, the virus is infecting millions, left largely unchecked across the country while residents have returned to commuting to work.“I am prepared to live with the pandemic. After all, lockdowns are not a long term solution,” 25-year-old Lin Zixin told Reuters.Shanghai’s streets in particular – even with just a handful of cars on the road -- were a sharp contrast to April and May.That’s when the city endured a strict and bitter lockdown… and hardly anyone went outside.China had reported no new COVID deaths for the six days through Sunday.However, health experts and residents worry that China’s statistics do not reflect the actual number of fatalities.The country has narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure.And the country’s health system has been under enormous strain.Health care staff have been asked to work while sick or retired medical workers being rehired to help, according to state media.Analysts say the economy, the second-biggest in the world, is expected to suffer further in the short-term after zero-COVID slowed China growth to its lowest rate in nearly half a century.

  • The ICU Nurse: A Symbol of Endurance

    An alphabet soup of respiratory illnesses has been spreading misery across the United States, once again pushing hospital staff to the brink. But Gena Oppenheim, an intensive care nurse in Santa Monica, California, was taking it all in stride last week as the bed count at Providence Saint John’s Health Center continued the ominous rise that had begun around Thanksgiving. Like countless other health care workers throughout the country, Oppenheim, 32, feels emotionally battered by the past three y

  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 28, 2022 Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Biocept Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. And please note that this event is being recorded. I would now […]

  • What the World Should Really Expect From COVID in 2023

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty2023 could be the year the world finally figures out how to live with COVID. Well, most of the world. Ironically, we’ll have the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to thank for it.Successive waves of infections from Omicron and its subvariants, starting in late 2021, have produced so much natural immunity across the human population that most countries are now in a good position to weather new subvariants. “I see the United States a