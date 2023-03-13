U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

Koya Medical Selected for Poster Presentation of the NILE Clinical Trial, awarded Gold medal at AMCP 2023

·2 min read

OAKLAND, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical, a healthcare company on a mission to transform venous and lymphatic care through innovative, people-centric solutions, today announced their selection for a poster presentation of the NILE Trial at the upcoming Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) conference being held March 21-24, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. The poster, "Final-analysis (NILE) - A randomized control cross-over clinical study comparing a novel wearable compression technology (non-pneumatic compression device, NPCD) to pneumatic compression device (advanced pneumatic compression device, APCD) in the treatment of lymphedema", received gold ribbon status after a rigorous 2-tier peer-review process by independent reviewers and subsequent review by a Journal of Managed Care and Specialty Pharmacy editor.

Koya Medical, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koya Medical, Inc.)
Koya Medical, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koya Medical, Inc.)

Summary of Key Results:

  • The Dayspring device was found to be more effective than an APCD.

  • Participants experienced significantly greater mean reduction in edema (swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in the body's tissues) volume (64.6% vs. 27.7%; p<0.05) with the Dayspring device versus an APCD.

  • Significantly greater adherence (95.6% vs. 49.8%), and greater satisfaction (90% vs. 14%) with the Dayspring device versus an APCD.

About Lymphedema & Venous Disease
An estimated 20 million Americans live with lymphedema, a progressive, incurable condition where a buildup of protein rich fluid causes painful swelling in the arm, leg, and/or other regions of the body. For most, lymphedema requires lifelong maintenance and various levels of therapy to control swelling and pain. Lymphedema can result from a variety of factors, including cancer, infection, chronic venous disease, and surgery.

About the Dayspring® System
The Dayspring compression system, available for upper and lower extremity care, combines static compression, active compression, and joint contractions for a level of clinical comprehensiveness and patient mobility unavailable with traditional pneumatic compression devices. The Dayspring system includes a low-profile active garment made of soft, breathable mesh using proprietary Flexframe® technology; a rechargeable, hand-held controller that can be worn on a lanyard; and a mobile app that allows users or their clinicians to track therapy and customize treatment options.

Dayspring is FDA 510(k) cleared to treat lymphedema, primary lymphedema, post mastectomy edema, edema following trauma and sports injuries, post immobilization edema, venous insufficiency, venous stasis ulcers, or arterial and diabetic leg ulcers, lipedema and phlebolymphedema and other similar conditions that impact lymphatic flow in the upper and lower extremities. Dayspring is also indicated to reduce wound healing time and treatment and assist in healing stasis dermatitis.

About Koya Medical

Koya Medical, a privately held company founded in 2018, is a transformative healthcare company developing breakthrough treatments for venous diseases and lymphedema to enable joint contractions, patient mobility, and personalized care that is unavailable with traditional compression therapy. For company or product inquiry, contact info@koyamedical.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/koyamedical/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koya-medical-selected-for-poster-presentation-of-the-nile-clinical-trial-awarded-gold-medal-at-amcp-2023-301764738.html

SOURCE Koya Medical

