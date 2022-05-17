U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,070.60
    +62.59 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,547.14
    +323.72 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,910.93
    +248.13 (+2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.20
    +48.77 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.05
    -0.15 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0109 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0830 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    +0.0154 (+1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2760
    +0.2230 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,150.88
    +366.15 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.30
    +434.62 (+179.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Koyeb is a serverless platform that integrates with your GitHub repository

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Koyeb has evolved quite a lot since I first covered the startup. The company is still focused on serverless infrastructure. But it now offers a general purpose serverless platform that you can configure through a simple ‘git push’ command, or using Docker containers.

The company’s serverless platform is now available as a public preview with a free tier to get started and try out the service — the free tier lets you run two nano apps on the platform. It has already been tested by 10,000 developers during the private beta phase. There are currently 3,000 applications running on Koyeb’s infrastructure.

Koyeb wants to abstract your server infrastructure as much as possible so that you can focus on development instead of system administration. You can use it to host a web app, an API or event-driven workloads.

Behind the scenes, the startup doesn’t use Kubernetes. Instead, it has built its own custom stack based on Firecracker microVMs, Nomad and Kuma. It runs on bare-metal servers with recent Intel and AMD chips.

There are two ways to deploy your apps to Koyeb. You can deploy from your git repository (currently limited to GitHub repositories) or from any public or private container registry. Koyeb has a web interface but also offers a command-line interface and an API.

When you deploy a new app, Koyeb gives your app a ‘.koyeb.app’ subdomain and automatically secures the app with TLS. You can also configure your own domain name.

If you need more resources, you can easily scale your app from a slider. In that case, Koyeb launches your app on several new instances and traffic is automatically load-balanced between those instances.

All of this is transparent for the development team. Every time there’s a new git commit, Koyeb automatically starts building and deploying your app.

While Koyeb plans to offer a global edge network, the service is currently live in one location in Paris, France. By the end of the year, your app will be simultaneously deployed to 10 locations around the world.

It’s clear that Koyeb is still a work in progress. But it sounds like a promising start for lean development teams who don’t want to spend too much time on managing a cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

  • You Can't Keep a Good Datadog Down

    A rally back to this area could unfold soon, so current investors should keep a tight leash on shares.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The metaverse is a hot technology trend that's currently in its early phases of growth, but it is expected to become massive in the long run thanks to its ability to connect people spread across the globe in 3D virtual worlds. In simpler words, people can work, play, learn, and socialize within the metaverse from the comfort of their homes with the help of mixed reality devices that support both augmented reality and virtual reality. A third-party estimate forecasts that the metaverse market could grow at an annual rate of nearly 48% through 2029, hitting a size of just over $1.5 trillion at the end of the forecast period.

  • DigitalOcean Will Test Customer Loyalty With 20% Price Increase

    DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) plays a different game than Amazon Web Services and the other giant cloud platforms. A small set of core cloud computing products, simple pricing with no surprises, free support and resources, and an easy-to-use platform have attracted around 623,000 customers. AWS has become the default choice for many, but it's often not the best choice for developers and small businesses.

  • Zoom is worth less than it was before the pandemic

    Zoom became a household name in March 2020 as millions of people were suddenly forced to work from their kitchens and bedrooms. Although video conferencing was far from a new technology, Zoom became the preferred application for almost every form of workplace communication. Just over two years later, travel restrictions are easing, the tech market is sagging amid rising interest rates, and Zoom’s stock price has fallen to pre-pandemic levels, down 83% from its all-time high in October 2020.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple reveals a host of new iPhone and Watch features to improve accessibility

    Apple has revealed a host of new features for the iPhone and Watch, aimed at improving accessibility. The iPhone and iPad will now be able to detect doors on behalf of people who are blind or have low vision, for instance. Apple is also adding new accessibility features specifically to using its own devices.

  • Verizon Bumps Up Wireless Prices Citing Inflation Woes After AT&T

    For the first time in two years, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) will raise prices on its wireless bills, helping it shift the burden of higher costs, Bloomberg reports. Industry watchdogs had warned that post-T-Mobile US, Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) acquisition of Sprint Corp, there would be fewer wireless competitors, making it easier to raise prices. Implementing higher charges under cover of surging inflation represents a ripe time to capitalize on the situation. Recently AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) r

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • ApeCoin Migration Draws Interest From Avalanche, Flow

    The Bored Ape Yacht Club-linked ApeCoin DAO is in talks with layer 1 suitors as the project considers a post-Ethereum future.

  • Emerson completes merger with AspenTech to create new industrial software firm

    Emerson Electric has completed its massive merger deal with publicly traded Aspen Technology to create a new company focused on industrial software. Emerson CEO Lal Karsanbhai says the deal could led to more transactions.

  • 12 best Apple Watch apps: From fitness-focused favourites to productivity-boosters

    Whether you’re killing time or trying to beat your personal best, these apps will help you smash your goals

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Promotions Target Residential Broadband

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Google Cloud launches new software supply chain and zero trust security services

    Google Cloud is holding its annual Security Summit this week and unsurprisingly, the company used the event to launch a few new security features. This year, the announcements focus on software supply chain security, Zero Trust and tools for making it easier for enterprises to adopt Google Cloud's security capabilities. It's no surprise that software supply chain security makes an appearance at this year's event.

  • Husband sparks debate after working during entire international flight: ‘This is not a flex’

    ‘Work is not everything’

  • Apple announces new accessibility tools for people with disabilities

    New features for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac are to be released later this year.

  • Storyblok raises $47M to build out its headless CMS aimed at non-technical users like marketers

    The world of web development continues to become increasingly more democratized -- and more creative -- thanks to innovations in "headless" systems that give more flexibility around how a site can look and function: an API-based middle ground between using rigid templates and building and maintaining every single component of a web's tech stack from the ground up. Today, one of the startups building headless tools specifically for content management is announcing a big round of funding on the back of some important customer wins. Storyblok -- a startup founded in Linz, Austria, that has built a headless CMS designed both for technical and non-technical users like marketers to manage content that appears across websites, apps and other digital interfaces for education, commerce, gaming and other kinds of publishers -- has raised $47 million, funding that it will use to continue expanding its CMS platform with more functionality.

  • Uber launches robot food delivery in California

    Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, and said it was adding electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app. The announcements are part of Uber's annual product event where the ride-hail and food delivery company showcases the latest updates to its app. Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots.

  • Kwon Proposes Forking Terra, Nixing UST Stablecoin in ‘Revival Plan 2’

    Do Kwon is out with his second attempt at a revival plan for the troubled blockchain.

  • Apple Podcasts gains storage clean-up tools, support for annual subscriptions and a new distribution system

    As the battle for podcaster talent and distribution heats up among providers, Apple this morning announced the launch of several new features for its Apple Podcasts service, arriving alongside the latest software updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac. Key among these are features for managing podcast storage across devices, tools to enable annual podcast subscriptions and the newly announced Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery system -- a feature that will soon allow creators to more easily distribute their podcasts directly to Apple Podcasts from third-party hosting providers. Apple says this latter addition will save creators time and energy as they'll be able to authorize their hosting provider to deliver both their free and premium podcast episodes to Apple Podcasts using the provider's own dashboard.