KP Performance Antennas Adds New Low Wind Load, Dual Polarity Mesh Dish Antennas

·2 min read

Low Wind Load, Dual Polarity Mesh Dish Antennas Are Perfect for Outdoor Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, just introduced a new series of Low Wind Load, Dual Polarity Mesh Dish Antennas with frequency coverage of 1710-4200 MHz and 2300-2700 MHz.

KP's new Low Wind Load, Dual Polarity Mesh Dish Antennas feature gain ranging from 16 to 22 dBi, Type-N female connectors and rugged mounting brackets with attachment hardware. These antennas are economical, lightweight and provide directional patterns with dual slant (±45°) polarization.

The multiport design of these antennas enables 2x2 MIMO operation, and their multi-band support ensures wide application coverage and eliminates the need to purchase different antennas for each frequency, since the same antenna can be used for a wide array of telecommunication installations where wide frequency coverage is desired.

Additionally, these new Mesh Dish Antennas are available in 1-foot and 2-foot grid sizes and are well suited for ISM, 5G, LTE, PCS, UMTS, Wi-Fi and CBRS applications and are ideal for point-to-point use in base station installations or in backhaul applications.

"Our new series of Low Wind Load, Dual Polarity Mesh Dish Antennas for cellular and WLAN point-to-point communications provide significantly lower wind load and 70% lower weight than traditional parabolic dish antennas. Their dual polarization allows for MIMO system setup, more consistent signals and faster data throughput," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new Low Wind Load, Dual Polarity Mesh Dish Antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil
KP Performance Antennas
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
978-682-6936

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kp-performance-antennas-adds-new-low-wind-load-dual-polarity-mesh-dish-antennas-301470459.html

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

