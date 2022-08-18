KP Performance Antennas Launches New 8-Port Sector Antennas

Outdoor Sector Antennas Address 2.3 GHz to 6.4 GHz Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, just introduced a new line of eight-port sector antennas featuring dual polarization and multiple bandwidth options designed to address myriad wireless telecommunications applications.

Outdoor Sector Antennas Address 2.3 GHz to 6.4 GHz Applications

The new sector antennas feature from 14 to 19 dBi gain and MIMO capabilities, boosting speed and mitigating interference. They are engineered for easy outdoor installation with frequency support from 2.3 GHz to 6.4 GHz, and they also feature a heavy-duty, UV-resistant, plastic radome for all-weather operation.

The antennas' powder-coated mounting brackets allow for easy installation with pipe diameters ranging from 1.25 to 3.5 inches and various degrees of incline providing easy alignment. They are built to withstand wind speeds of up to 100 mph and survive in a wide range of challenging environments.

The antennas are designed with single-band and dual-band options. They are available in 2.3 to 2.7 GHz, 3.3 to 4.2 GHz and 4.9 to 6.4 GHz configurations and support 2x2, 4x4 and 8x8 MIMO. They incorporate advanced, low-PIM, dual polarization technology that allows for interoperability with one 8x8, two 4x4 or four 2x2 radios with multiple transmit and receive paths.

"Our new eight-port sector antennas enrich our offering of high-performance sector antennas with superior port isolation, cross polarization discrimination, high gain, low VSWR and excellent front-to-back ratios. They maximize the performance of your radio and deliver competitive price-to-performance value," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new outdoor eight-port sector antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

For product inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Story continues

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

978-682-6936

KP Performance Antennas (PRNewsfoto/KP Performance Antennas)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kp-performance-antennas-launches-new-8-port-sector-antennas-301608312.html

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas