KP Performance Antennas Launches CBRS 5G Omni Antennas

·2 min read

5G/LTE Omni Antennas Designed for Wide Variety of Base Station Cellular Applications

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, just introduced a new series of 3.3 to 3.8 GHz omnidirectional antennas that are ideal for 5G, LTE and CBRS applications.

KP Performance Antennas launches CBRS 5G omni antennas
KP Performance Antennas launches CBRS 5G omni antennas

KP's new CBRS 5G omni antennas offer higher data speed throughput, UV-protected radomes for long-life installations, and high gain for superior signal coverage. These high-performance outdoor omnidirectional antennas are designed for a variety of base station cellular applications where wide coverage is desired.

The new colinear antennas are engineered for high reliability in extreme weather and superior coverage for rural and other difficult-to-cover areas. They feature one to four port options, gain from 3 to 13 dBi and Type-N connectors, and can be used in SISO and MIMO networks.

"Our new series of CBRS 5G omni antennas build upon our existing portfolio to provide even more gain and connector options. They cover most extended CBRS and C-band available worldwide and can be used for licensed and unlicensed telecommunications applications," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new CBRS 5G omni antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:
With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

