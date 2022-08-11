KP Performance Antennas Launches New Series of 5G, Low-PIM, In-Building DAS Antennas

Antennas Offer Improved Cellular Coverage Inside Buildings

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just introduced a new series of 5G, low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas covering 600 MHz to 6 GHz.

The indoor wall-mount and ceiling-mount antennas meet the demand that in-building wireless distributed networks have for high-quality antennas with low-PIM ratings, SISO and MIMO support and wide bandwidth coverage.

These new 5G, low-PIM antennas are 700 MHz FirstNet / First Responder Network ready and suitable for indoor DAS, private networks, hospital and enterprise deployments. They also feature Type N and 4.3-10 connector options for improved PIM consistency as well as a low passive intermodulation of less than minus-150 dBc when tested with 2x20 W tones.

"The key to providing the best performance in telecommunications applications is ensuring your components are low-PIM rated. With a low-PIM rating of less than minus-150 dBc, our new series of wideband antennas help meet the most demanding low-PIM requirements for 5G and LTE/4G bands," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new 5G, low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

