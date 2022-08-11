U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,246.51
    +36.27 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,577.20
    +267.69 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,965.45
    +110.65 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.89
    +30.64 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.38
    +0.45 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.50
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.45
    -0.29 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0341
    +0.0039 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8190
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6360
    -0.2370 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,606.04
    +679.84 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    579.81
    +5.07 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.56
    -38.55 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

KP Performance Antennas Launches New Series of 5G, Low-PIM, In-Building DAS Antennas

·2 min read

Antennas Offer Improved Cellular Coverage Inside Buildings

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just introduced a new series of 5G, low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas covering 600 MHz to 6 GHz.

The indoor wall-mount and ceiling-mount antennas meet the demand that in-building wireless distributed networks have for high-quality antennas with low-PIM ratings, SISO and MIMO support and wide bandwidth coverage.

These new 5G, low-PIM antennas are 700 MHz FirstNet / First Responder Network ready and suitable for indoor DAS, private networks, hospital and enterprise deployments. They also feature Type N and 4.3-10 connector options for improved PIM consistency as well as a low passive intermodulation of less than minus-150 dBc when tested with 2x20 W tones.

"The key to providing the best performance in telecommunications applications is ensuring your components are low-PIM rated. With a low-PIM rating of less than minus-150 dBc, our new series of wideband antennas help meet the most demanding low-PIM requirements for 5G and LTE/4G bands," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new 5G, low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

For product inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil
KP Performance Antennas
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
978-682-6936

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kp-performance-antennas-launches-new-series-of-5g-low-pim-in-building-das-antennas-301604121.html

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon's Wireless Problem May Be Bigger Than You Think

    Like the telecom industry's other two stalwarts, it wasn't ready for this new competition that didn't exist a few years ago.

  • Apple App Store sees no growth in July for first time ever

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the Apple App Store seeing no growth in the month of July for the first time ever.

  • The Roomba’s Unpredictable, Oddly Mesmerizing Path to Amazon

    What began as a $10,000 prototype found its way into the middle of a $1.7 billion corporate acquisition last week when Amazon struck a deal for iRobot —which is better known as the company that makes the Roomba. Amazon also wanted the Roomba because it’s a robot that uses cameras, sensors, artificial intelligence and machine learning to hoover incredible amounts of data. Amazon says it has been “very good stewards of peoples’ data across all of our businesses” and that it isn’t acquiring iRobot to gather intelligence from inside customers’ homes.

  • Cisco Hit by Cyberattack From Hacker Linked to Lapsus$ Gang

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. said it was the victim of a cyberattack in which a hacker repeatedly attempted to gain access to the Silicon Valley firm’s corporate network. Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to U

  • BlackBerry Cyber Insurance Study Reveals Businesses Hope for Greater Assistance in Paying Ransomware Demands

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) and Corvus Insurance today released the BlackBerry Cyber Insurance Coverage study, showing businesses are increasingly concerned about how they will meet ransomware demands. Only 19 percent of those surveyed have ransomware coverage limits above $600,000, while over half (59 percent) hoped the government would cover damages when future attacks are linked to other nation-states.

  • 10 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Founded in 1998 by a group of tech superstars, including Elon Musk, Max Levchin, and Peter Thiel, PayPal became the go-to brand name in online money management and was bought by eBay in 2002. In 2021, PayPal accounted for 22% of all online transactions and its mobile payment volume was $227 billion. Despite its growth, PayPal is far from monopolizing the industry.

  • We Wish Samsung's Foldable Phones Didn't Mean a Thinner Wallet, Too

    Let's see how two new offerings from the Korean electronics giant fail to brighten this Bullpen name.

  • Ethereum’s Third and Final Testnet Merge Goes Live on Goerli

    Ethereum’s mainnet Merge with the proof-of-stake Beacon Chain should happen sometime next month.

  • Tech, Cyber Companies Launch Security Standard to Monitor Hacking Attempts

    Amazon com Inc.’s AWS cloud business, cybersecurity company Splunk and International Business Machines Corp.’s security unit, among others, launched the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework, or OCSF, Wednesday at the Black Hat USA cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. Products and services that support the OCSF specifications would be able to collate and standardize alerts from different cyber monitoring tools, network loggers and other software, to simplify and speed up the interpretation of that data, said Patrick Coughlin, Splunk’s group vice president of the security market.

  • Ford will reopen F-150 Lightning orders this week at a much higher starting price

    Each of the electric pickup's trims will cost between $4,200 and $8,900 extra.

  • Ordering Food at Disney World Has Grown Complicated

    I’m freshly back from a trip to Walt Disney World, a place I’m intimately familiar with—yet in many ways, it felt like I was navigating the parks as a newbie.

  • Google blames Apple for texting being broken

    iPhones must adopt new technologies to allow different phones to work better together, Android maker says

  • Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

    They’re selling like hot cakes, but we’ve got all the details on the latest PS5 stock drops

  • Binance to support Ethereum’s PoS Merge, evaluate new forked tokens

    Binance will support Ethereum’s “Merge,” expected in September, and will evaluate if it would list any newly forked tokens, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume said on Wednesday. See related article: USDC, Tether announce support for Ethereum proof-of-stake Fast facts Binance said it is closely monitoring the development of the merge, which could […]

  • USDC, Tether announce support for Ethereum proof-of-stake

    Two of the largest stablecoin issuers — Tether and USDC — announced Tuesday that they will support Ethereum’s proof-of-stake (PoS) chain, as Ethereum’s “Merge” looms and crypto miners are banding together against the abandonment of mining. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge Fast facts Tether said it is […]

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 beats Apple Watch to adding a new temperature sensor

    Samsung has announced its latest smartwatches complete with a feature you won't find on your Apple Watch.

  • Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 foldable phones

    Samsung has unleashed its latest foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4.

  • ‘Texting between iPhone and Android is broken’: Google slams Apple for using ‘outdated’ technology standards

    Google blamed Apple directly for texting issues: "These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other."

  • How to properly clean your iPhone or Android to extend its life

    When it comes to your phone, a thorough cleanup inside and out can do a world of good. Here's what to do.

  • Ether Reaches Two-Month High as Software Update Test Conducted

    (Bloomberg) -- Ether hit a more than two-month high as the planned software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain underwent a major test, potentially paving the way for one of the most significant changes in the cryptocurrency sector.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Press