U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,413.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,023.25
    +3.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.80
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.06
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.07
    -0.72 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4400
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,072.07
    -1,010.27 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.36
    -7.47 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.84
    -8.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

KP Tissue declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KP Tissue
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.A. OR OVER U.S. WIRE SERVICES

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021, subject to applicable law.

The dividends paid are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The dividend is being declared in connection with the declaration of a corresponding quarterly distribution by Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”) in which KP Tissue holds a limited partnership interest.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Corporation has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan under which eligible shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in additional common shares of KPT. Under the Plan, the Corporation will automatically reinvest for participating shareholders the cash dividends of KPT in newly issued Common Shares at a price per Common Share equal to 100% of the 5-day weighted average trading price of the Common Shares prior to the dividend payment date.

Only Canadian shareholders are eligible to participate in the DRIP and the DRIP is subject to additional limitations and restrictions. Interested shareholders are encouraged to review the full text of the DRIP, available on KPT’s website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their broker, financial institution, or other nominee through which their Common Shares are held to determine their eligibility and provide appropriate enrolment instructions, and to ensure any deadlines or other requirements that such broker, financial institution, or nominee may impose or be subject to are met.

About KP Tissue Inc.
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.5% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P.
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

INFORMATION:
François Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
Francois.Paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:
Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@kptissueinc.com

SOURCE KP Tissue Inc


Recommended Stories

  • Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

    Co-founded in 2003 by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir caters to government bodies and other industries with its two software platforms by enabling customers to integrate their own data with the platforms and helps them get an analytical view of their operations. The company, known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has also partnered with companies such as 3M and Rio Tinto for data offerings.

  • Palantir shares jump 4.8% premarket as revenue tops estimates

    Palantir Technologies Inc. shares jumped 4.8% premarket Thursday, after the data analysis company posted stronger-than-expected revenue for the second quarter and reiterated long-term guidance. The Denver, Colo.-based company posted a net loss of $138.6 million, or 7 cents a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $110.5 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 4 cents, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $375.6 million from $252.9

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Moderna Boosted by Delta Variant

    Once the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, several firms began racing to produce the most rapid and effective vaccine. Beyond helping pull the world out of economic ruin from repeated lockdowns, the potential for profit was extraordinary. As the world once again faces the virus in the form of the new Delta variant, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has seen significant share price growth, even given its recent two-day pullback. (See Moderna stock charts on TipRanks) Providing his thesis on the developing s

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Earnings Meet Views, Revenue Tops Estimates

    Palantir rose after its Q2 adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

    One company on the leading edge of innovation in the healthcare space that's been more than cut in half is telehealth services giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wall Street also hasn't been thrilled with Teladoc's wider-than-anticipated losses following its acquisition of applied health-signals company Livongo Health. While there's no doubt we could witness some operating turbulence in 2021, Teladoc's platform is the unquestioned wave of the future in personalized care.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Portrait of a 29-year-old billionaire: Can Sam Bankman-Fried make his risky crypto business work?

    Sam Bankman-Fried, now 29, is a billionaire 16 times over, according to a recent Forbes estimate. But can he make FTX, his risky crypto business, work?

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.