KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.18

The board of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 17th of July, with investors receiving CA$0.18 per share. This means the annual payment is 7.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

KP Tissue's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even though KP Tissue isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 145.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 72%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

KP Tissue Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. KP Tissue's EPS has fallen by approximately 18% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think KP Tissue is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for KP Tissue (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

