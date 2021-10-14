U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.50
    +40.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,550.00
    +293.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,924.00
    +159.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.30
    +25.80 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.37
    +0.93 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.40
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.31 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5420
    -0.0070 (-0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    17.47
    -2.38 (-11.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5010
    +0.2540 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,502.79
    +2,492.77 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.60
    +44.20 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.08
    +59.26 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

KPG Funds Predicts Imminent Surge of Leasing Activity in NYC

·3 min read

3rd Quarter RSSI Index is an accurate indicator of future office leasing

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investment firm KPG Funds (KPG) announced today their 3rd Quarter RSSI Index Results. KPG predicts an imminent surge of office leasing activity in NYC.

During the 3rd quarter, every Manhattan submarket had more tenant demand than the 1st quarter. Most of the new tenant demand was in Midtown South to the tune 6.5 million square feet, up a staggering 64 percent from the first quarter of this year, according to the analysis.

"Office demand figures serve as an indicator of future leasing activity", said Greg Kraut, CEO of KPG Funds

Midtown South actual leasing activity totaled 1.7 million square feet this quarter. This marked the first time that velocity eclipsed 1.0 million square feet in consecutive quarters since 4Q19 and 1Q20. In the 3rd Quarter 2021 leasing activity spiked to 1.8m sf the highest quarterly total in over 2 years.

In addition, there are over 1 million square feet this quarter of new tenants that now want to be in SOHO/NOHO and Meatpacking/Hudson Square. "These micro submarkets continue to massively outperform other submarkets and are on pace to have more demand than supply in the next couple of quarters" Greg Kraut KPG Funds

Tenants are now using office space as a lure to recruit and retain talent. Vibrant work live play locations appeal to high growth, emerging companies seeking to draw on NYC's deep and skilled talent pool. Highly amenitized and designer office product is now king which is a contrast to the surplus of commodity product that remains on the market.

On the other hand, demand for office space declined in Downtown East as well as in Midtown neighborhoods including Murray Hill, Park Avenue, and the Plaza District. In Murray Hill, for example, prospective tenants collectively looked for 230,000 square feet of office space in the third quarter, down 29 percent from the first quarter.

"Demand for high-end quality space in cool areas has seen a vast increase in velocity. Fortunately, KPG Funds foresaw this and has acquired properties in Midtown South and prebuilt their spaces to a new top of the market standard" David E. Malawer.

KPG Funds ("KPG") is a fully integrated real estate private equity platform with Asset Management, Project Management, Development, Design, Leasing and Property Management. With over 35 years combined experience based in NYC, KPG manages fully discretionary institutional vehicles targeting middle market value-add office investments. KPG is a privately held and management-owned investment firm filed with the SEC as an exempt reporting adviser, and that maintains an unwavering commitment to put its investors needs first. Additional information about KPG and a selection of current holdings and previous transactions are available at or by calling 212-359-0743

Media contact:
Greg Kraut
321300@email4pr.com
917-355-8479

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kpg-funds-predicts-imminent-surge-of-leasing-activity-in-nyc-301399717.html

SOURCE KPG Funds

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Plug Power: Latest Announcements Offer More Reasons to Stay Bullish

    Stocks go up, stocks go down, that is a simple fact of the market’s behavior. The next bit is the nice part, however: stocks go up again, too. Just ask Plug Power (PLUG) investors, who over the past couple of years have seen the pendulum swing violently in both directions. After giving back to market this year a big chunk of the previous 12 months’ incredible share haul, the stock has been on fire again recently, up by 36% over the past week alone. The company’s annual symposium takes place toda

  • 3 Beaten-Down Robinhood Stocks That Could Bounce Back Big Time

    Guess what many of the 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood have in common right now? CEO Mark Zuckerberg has himself even called for more regulation in the past, knowing that it would help Facebook over the long run.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • BofA Tops Estimates as Surge in M&A Boosts Advisory Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. beat analysts’ earnings estimates as fees climbed at the company’s dealmaking unit, boosted by a record-breaking period for mergers and acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresInvestment-banking advisory fees rose 65% to a record $654 million in the third quarter as a combination

  • Sundial Growers Is Getting Into the Alcohol Business

    Canadian-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been busy this year. The latest move came this month when it announced the purchase of retail company Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF), which operates 171 liquor stores in Canada (most of which are in Alberta -- Sundial's home province). This move further diversifies Sundial's existing operations and gives it yet another source of revenue.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy ChemoCentryx Stock?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the company's autoimmune drug, avacopan, which instantly led to shares of ChemoCentryx more than doubling in value. For investors who didn't want to take on the risk heading into the FDA decision, the obvious question now is whether it's too late to invest in the healthcare stock. After amassing such impressive returns over a short time frame, can investors who buy the stock today still expect to earn a good return on their investment?

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Caterpillar stock bounces off 8-month low after Cowen says buy ahead of first 'megacycle' in 14 years

    Shares of Caterpillar Inc. rallied 1.2% in premarket trading, to bounce of an eight-month closing low in the previous session, after the construction and mining equipment got a bullish endorsement from Cowen analyst Matt Elkott, who said he believes the next "megacycle" is underway. Elkott started coverage of Caterpillar's stock with an outperform rating and price target of $241, which implies 28% upside from Wednesday's closing price. Elkott expects Caterpillar to show revenue growth, gross and

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • 4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    For instance, since the beginning of 1950, there have been 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500. To build on this point, the broader market has responded very similarly following crashes or corrections for the past 60 years. Following each of the previous eight bear markets, excluding the coronavirus crash, there were either one or two declines of 10% in the S&P 500 within three years.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • UnitedHealth Earnings Top Estimates; UNH Stock Nears Buy Point

    UnitedHealth earnings beat Q3 estimates and the health care giant raised guidance. UNH stock, a Dow Jones component, rose in early action.