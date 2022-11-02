U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.50
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,587.00
    -98.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,325.00
    -7.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.50
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.27
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.20
    +8.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    +0.11 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9904
    +0.0026 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0280
    -0.0240 (-0.59%)
     

  • Vix

    26.25
    +0.37 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1502
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0850
    -1.1470 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,406.44
    -137.91 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.17
    -3.87 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.22
    -5.94 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

KPI Ninja Receives NCQA Measure Certification™ for HEDIS® Measurement Year 2022, Solidifying Its Comprehensive End-to-End Solution for Health Information Exchanges

·3 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced KPI Ninja by Health Catalyst™–the most comprehensive end-to-end solution to help Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) smoothly transition from being transactional data intermediaries to population health enablers–has earned National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Certification for HEDIS® Measures (MY 2022) for the third consecutive year.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst)
(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst)

This certification for its Health Plan Measures and Allowable Adjustment Measures validates that the HEDIS measure logic KPI Ninja uses to calculate measures results or select eligible patients' administrative or clinical data sources will produce accurate results. It also demonstrates for HIEs and other healthcare organizations that KPI Ninja has gone through the industry's most rigorous assessment of the accuracy of its HEDIS measures, which can, in turn, help support the industry's migration to value-based care (VBC).

"KPI Ninja's continued commitment to innovation and validated quality measures paves the way for HIEs and organizations who want to successfully transition to value-based care," said Renee Towne, Vice President of Population Health at KPI Ninja by Health Catalyst™. "We see this as yet another step forward in providing a robust set of integrated population health capabilities to meet the diverse and evolving data needs of HIEs and its participants."

The NCQA HEDIS Measures certification is just one example of the value that KPI Ninja delivers across its platform, and it follows the commendable recognitions of NCQA's DAV Certified Data Partner status, NCQA's eCQM Certification, eHealth Exchange Validated Product, and HITRUST Risk-based 2-year Certification. These combined certifications give HIEs and other healthcare organizations the assurance necessary for relying on data to provide the comprehensive, real-time views of patient health needed to improve population health outcomes.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

Media Contact:

Tarah Neujahr Bryan, Chief Marketing Officer
media@healthcatalyst.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kpi-ninja-receives-ncqa-measure-certification-for-hedis-measurement-year-2022-solidifying-its-comprehensive-end-to-end-solution-for-health-information-exchanges-301665977.html

SOURCE Health Catalyst

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Freezes Hiring Levels in Profitable Advertising Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is freezing staffing levels in its profitable advertising business, according to a person familiar with the matter, showing that the world’s largest e-commerce company is taking more drastic measures to align expenses with slowing sales. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires Off B

  • Disney to Offer Toy and Merchandise Deals via Disney+ App

    The test is part of a broader effort to integrate the company’s two main business lines via Disney+, which so far has functioned only as a platform for streaming video.

  • What You Should Know Before the Nov. 4 Marketing Rule Compliance Date

    Advisors, check your calendars. The compliance date for the Securities and Exchange Commission's investment advisor marketing rule is Nov. 4. That's right around the corner. And for many investment professionals, that deadline matters. In fact, nearly 69% of investment advisor … Continue reading → The post 5 Things Advisors Should Know Before the Nov. 4 Marketing Rule Compliance Date appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter’s Ad Business Isn’t Worth Tweeting About

    For all the outsize attention the world is paying to Elon Musk’s conquest of Twitter, the company is barely a blip in the $600 billion global digital-advertising business. For users, Twitter is a soapbox, a news service, and a place to track the latest memes. In responding to a tweet yesterday from—of all people—the author Stephen King, Musk wrote that “Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers.”

  • Earn a big cash back bonus with Chase Ink Business Cash and Unlimited cards

    For a limited time, new applicants of the Chase Ink Business Cash card and the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card can earn up to $900 cash back.

  • CIBC Deepens Commitment to Employee Wellbeing with New Platform, YourPulse@CIBC

    CIBC today announced the launch of YourPulse@CIBC, a new global health and wellbeing platform that gives employees the ability to set and track personalized wellness goals, engage in individual and group challenges, and access expert guidance to build healthy habits through an easy-to-use and engaging app. The new platform is free to CIBC employees, accessible anywhere, and is built to be highly engaging including the opportunity to participate in wellbeing challenges with colleagues.

  • Tinder parent delivers stellar quarter as more people pay to find right match

    The results are welcome news for the company which has been rocked this year by executive changes and analyst concerns about poor execution of new features on its dating apps. The company, however, forecast flat growth in fourth-quarter revenue for Tinder. But they warned that a weakening global economy was hitting Match's brands that serve lower-income consumers, while also weighing on discretionary spending across its apps.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) This Earnings Season?

    Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Is Medpace (MEDP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how Medpace (MEDP) and Ensign Group (ENSG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Logistics startup Flexport plans hiring spree, to double engineers in 2023

    Flexport, one of the most valuable logistics startups, is looking to add about 400 engineers to double its technical team by next year, a top company executive told Reuters. The hiring spree, spearheaded by Dave Clark who joined Flexport in September after two decades at Amazon.com, comes at a time when many big tech companies and venture capital-backed startups are either freezing hiring or laying off employees amid economic uncertainty. Clark, former consumer chief at Amazon and now co-chief executive at Flexport, said the firm is taking advantage of its strong balance sheet and the less competitive job market for tech talents.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • 'I Don't Understand' Uber Hype, Says Jon Najarian

    Jon Najarian, the former linebacker for the Chicago Bears turned options trader, headed to the New York Stock Exchange to stream his show live from TheStreet's NYSE home base at Post 35. The show, which can be found below, hit on a number of different stocks from Johnson & Johnson's newest acquisitions to Uber post-earnings.

  • Malaysia’s Axiata Weighing Options for Indonesian Units, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Axiata Group Bhd. is exploring options for its Indonesia businesses including combining its broadband and mobile services in the country, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires Off Biggest-Ever Daily Missile BarrageChina Locks Down Area Around ‘iPho

  • India shortlists nine banks to start CBDC trial from Nov. 1

    India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will pilot the country’s first digital rupee in the wholesale segment (e₹-W) from Nov. 1 and has identified nine banks for participation in the trial.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Versik Analytics (VRSK) This Earnings Season?

    Versik Analytics (VRSK) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Nearly $1 Billion Swamps Junk-Bond ETF in Record Haul Before Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Exchange-traded fund investors are diving headfirst into high-yield debt just days before the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Preside

  • Mortgage lenders do what they can to survive rising rates: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets Wednesday, November 2.

  • Top Energy Stock Flashes Hyper-Bullish Signal With Strong Drivers

    Top energy stock Patterson-UTI rocketed higher in a breakaway gap last week, clearing a strong base.

  • How Does a Roth IRA Grow Over Time?

    Learn how a Roth IRA grows over time thanks to tax-free growth on contributions and earnings and the magic of compound interest.

  • Revlon creditors challenge 2020 loan transactions

    Some of Revlon's creditors have asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Manhattan to unwind the bankrupt cosmetic giant's 2020 loan restructuring, saying that a group of senior lenders fleeced other creditors by improperly laying claim to the company's valuable intellectual property assets. The creditors, including Brigade Capital and Nuveen Asset Management, in a court filing late Monday accused a separate faction of lenders, known as the Brandco lenders, of exerting enormous leverage over Revlon's bankruptcy proceedings based on "sham" loan transactions made in 2019 and 2020.