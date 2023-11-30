KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.013

The board of KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.013 on the 28th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 3.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

KPJ Healthcare Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, KPJ Healthcare Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 49% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0192, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.6% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. KPJ Healthcare Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.3% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On KPJ Healthcare Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for KPJ Healthcare Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

