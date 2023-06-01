KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.0065

KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of July to MYR0.0065. This makes the dividend yield 3.4%, which is above the industry average.

KPJ Healthcare Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, KPJ Healthcare Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 29.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0192 total annually to MYR0.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.6% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.8% per year. KPJ Healthcare Berhad is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On KPJ Healthcare Berhad's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for KPJ Healthcare Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is KPJ Healthcare Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

