KPLT ALERT - Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / August 16, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT).

Before the market opened on August 10, 2021, Katapult Holdings announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, including adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA down 70.4% and 64.8% respectively compared to the second quarter of 2020. Katapult Holdings also pulled its financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just weeks after having provided guidance to the market shortly after it began trading following a de-SPAC transaction.

On this news, shares of Katapult stock fell 50% in intraday trading.

If you currently own stock or options in Katapult Holdings, Inc. and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/659930/KPLT-ALERT--Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Katapult-Holdings-Inc-NASDAQKPLT-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty



