(KPLT) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Leading Katapult Class Action Lawsuit

Sept. 25, 2021
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that purchasers of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KPLT) between December 18, 2020, and August 10, 2021, have until October 26, 2021, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The filed complaint alleges that Katapult Holdings, Inc. made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Katapult class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Katapult class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kplt-deadline-did-you-suffer-a-substantial-loss-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-leading-katapult-class-action-lawsuit-301385089.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

