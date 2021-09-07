U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

KPLT INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Katapult Holdings, Inc.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KPLT) from December 18, 2020 through August 10, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

If you purchased Katapult securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Katapult Holdings Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors as follows: (a) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending; (b) despite Katapult’s assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers’ future buying behavior; and (c) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Katapult issued a press release announcing disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2021 including a net loss of $8.1 million, compared to $5.1 million in net income for the second quarter of 2020. Katapult further disclosed that it “observed meaningful [negative] changes in both e-commerce retail sales forecasts and consumer spending behavior” and retracted its full year 2021 guidance, claiming it could not “accurately predict our consumer’s buying behaviors for the remainder of the year.”

On this news, Katapult’s share price fell more than 56%, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Katapult securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https-www-bernlieb-com-cases-katapultholdingsinc-kplt-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-436/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com


