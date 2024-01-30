KPMG partners handed highest payout since financial crisis

KPMG

KPMG has given UK partners their highest payday since the financial crisis despite cutting hundreds of jobs in the wake of a dealmaking slump.

Average partner pay climbed by 4pc to £786,000 in the year to September, despite pre-tax profits falling by almost a fifth to £364m.

It comes after KPMG reportedly cut the number of equity partners to its lowest level in two decades, leaving larger sums available for those remaining.

Partners will only get £746,000 up front, because KPMG is holding back £40,000 for which is paid on their retirement.

This is still KPMG’s highest payout since 2007, when UK partners made on average £806,000 each.

The pay rise comes despite hundreds of job cuts in KPMG’s UK deals and consulting divisions, with salaries frozen and bonuses cut for thousands of workers.

The cost-cutting measures were triggered in part by lower numbers of people leaving voluntarily, which has meant the Big Four accountants were overstaffed as clients cancelled projects and requested lower fees in the face of the inflation crisis.

Although full-year revenue at KPMG increased by 9pc to £3bn last year, this was a slowdown from the 16pc growth recorded during the previous year.

Performance was driven by KPMG’s audit division, which grew 19pc last year, while the firm’s deal advisory business shrunk 6pc according to results published on Tuesday.

Weaker demand for services led KPMG to unveil plans to merge its UK consulting and deal advisory arms in October, creating a new practice called “advisory”.

The auditor, which employs more than 17,000 people in the UK, on Tuesday said that lower attrition levels were partly to blame for a 12pc increase in headcount over the year.

KPMG, which operates as a global network of firms, also faced three penalties last year for accounting failures.

They included a £21m fine against KPMG for “textbook failures” in the firm’s audit of collapsed outsourcer Carillion, the highest sanction ever given out by the UK’s accounting watchdog.

The latest results will increase pressure on Jon Holt, chief executive and senior partner of KPMG UK, who has been tasked with boosting profits and repairing the firm’s reputation.

He said: “Our people have worked exceptionally hard to deliver strong revenue growth against a challenging economic backdrop.”

