KPS AG's (ETR:KSC) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

KPS (ETR:KSC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to KPS' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for KPS is:

13% = €9.7m ÷ €72m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

KPS' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, KPS' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 12%. For this reason, KPS' five year net income decline of 13% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared KPS' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 20% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about KPS''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is KPS Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

KPS has a high three-year median payout ratio of 80% (that is, it is retaining 20% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 3 risks we have identified for KPS visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, KPS has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 65% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, KPS' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 16% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that KPS has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

