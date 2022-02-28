U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.75
    -67.25 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,561.00
    -433.00 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,990.25
    -190.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.80
    -39.20 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.54
    +4.95 (+5.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.00
    +14.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.36 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1191
    -0.0081 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.88
    +2.56 (+8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5820
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,232.43
    -824.66 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.41
    +1.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.58
    -89.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE OLDCASTLE BUILDINGENVELOPE INC. FROM CRH PLC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRH
  • CRHCF

North American Leader in Architectural Hardware, Glass and Glazing Systems

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that, through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Inc. ("OBE" or the "Company") from CRH plc (LSE: CRH) for approximately $3.45 billion in cash. Completion of the transaction is expected in mid-2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

OBE is North America's leading vertically-integrated manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of architectural hardware, glass and glazing systems. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OBE is a world-class building products company with significant presence in every major metropolitan statistical area in the United States and Canada. The Company manufactures high-performance architectural glass products and aluminum framing systems and, through its subsidiary C.R. Laurence, distributes complementary branded hardware and glazing supplies. OBE delivers products to a broad customer base of architects, glaziers, contractors and developers serving diversified residential and commercial construction end-markets. The Company has over 6,700 employees and operates 84 manufacturing and distribution facilities in five countries.

Raquel Vargas Palmer, Co-Managing Partner of KPS, said, "We are thrilled to acquire North America's largest provider of architectural hardware, glass and glazing systems. OBE is the only 'one-stop shop' for every critical product a glazing industry customer needs, and the Company serves attractive, growing end-markets. We intend to drive profitable growth by providing the Company with the financial resources to invest in commercial and operational excellence. We will leverage KPS' decades of manufacturing expertise to create an entrepreneurial culture centered on innovation, continuous improvement and excellent customer experience. OBE has demonstrated a strong ability to integrate synergistic acquisitions over the past several decades and we will provide strategic support and capital in pursuit of future growth opportunities. We look forward to partnering with OBE's talented employees and management team under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Liz Haggerty to accelerate the Company's value creation opportunities."

Liz Haggerty said, "The entire OBE management team looks forward to partnering with KPS as the Company begins its journey as an independent company. KPS has an exemplary track record of investing in and improving manufacturing businesses, and we are exceedingly confident that they are the right partner to help us execute on our strategic plan. We will continue to build on our industry-leading reputation for quality, reliability and product innovation. KPS' experience with manufacturing businesses and the significant capital resources available will allow us to invest in our commercial and operational growth strategy. We intend to expand our capabilities as a customer-oriented solutions provider in architectural hardware, glass and glazing markets. We are very excited about OBE's future opportunities and we have found a great partner in KPS to capture them."

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisors to CRH plc. Citi acted as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to KPS and its affiliates.

About Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope
OBE is North America's leading vertically-integrated manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of architectural hardware, glass and glazing systems. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OBE is a world-class building products company with significant presence in every major metropolitan statistical area in the United States and Canada. The Company manufactures high-performance architectural glass products and aluminum framing systems and, through its subsidiary C.R. Laurence, distributes complementary branded hardware and glazing supplies. OBE delivers products to a broad customer base of architects, glaziers, contractors and developers serving diversified residential and commercial construction end-markets. The Company has over 6,700 employees and operates 84 manufacturing and distribution facilities in five countries. For more information on Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, visit www.obe.com.

About CRH
CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing approximately 77,400 people at around 3,200 operating locations in 28 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

About KPS Capital Partners, LP
KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $13.1 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2021). For nearly three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies currently generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $15.2 billion, operate 165 manufacturing facilities in 26 countries, and have approximately 43,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide (as of December 31, 2021, pro forma for recent acquisitions and exits). The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.

SOURCE KPS Capital Partners, LP

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets opened in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia Hikes Rates to Highest Since 2003, Adds Capital Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate to

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • FTSE 100 Live: Sanctions trigger Russia financial markets turmoil, BP dumps Rosneft stake

    The impact of sanctions against Russia today sent the rouble to its lowest ever level and prompted the country's central bank to lift interest rates to 20%. Oil prices also rose to as high as $105 a barrel and the FTSE 100 index opened sharply lower ahead of big falls for Wall Street markets later today. BP shares have fallen 4% after the oil giant announced that it would offload the 19.75% stake it has held in Russia's Rosneft since 2013.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • BP Stock Tumbles After Saying It Plans to Offload Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    Divesting the 19.75% stake, valued at $14 billion, could result in charges of up to $25 billion for BP.

  • Equity Markets, Ruble Fall as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities fell Monday, sovereign bonds rallied and commodities surged amid heightened uncertainty after Western nations escalated sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • Rouble collapses to record low as Russia doubles interest rates to 20pc - live updates

    Rouble crashes to record low; Moscow Exchange opening delayed Oil surges above $103 a barrel; Gas prices leap 40pc FTSE 100 falls 1.5pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Europe Freezes Sberbank Units as Liquidity Squeezed by Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe froze Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s main businesses in the bloc after regulators determined they were likely to fail in the wake of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar 59% to 121%, According to Wall Street

    The stock market volatility will settle down sooner or later. Wall Street's consensus estimate for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) reflects an upside potential of 59% over the next 12 months. All the e-commerce stock needs to do to make that happen is get back to where it was in December.