KPS Consortium Berhad's (KLSE:KPSCB) Returns Have Hit A Wall

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think KPS Consortium Berhad (KLSE:KPSCB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for KPS Consortium Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = RM19m ÷ (RM554m - RM235m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, KPS Consortium Berhad has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of KPS Consortium Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of KPS Consortium Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 21% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.0%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that KPS Consortium Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 42%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

As we've seen above, KPS Consortium Berhad's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 7.4% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for KPS Consortium Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

