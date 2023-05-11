KPS (ETR:KSC) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

KPS AG's (ETR:KSC) dividend is being reduced by 47% to €0.10 per share on 15th of May, in comparison to last year's comparable payment of €0.19. The dividend yield of 7.5% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. KPS' stock price has reduced by 40% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

KPS' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last payment made up 74% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 7.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.10 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.19. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.6% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. KPS might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. KPS' earnings per share has shrunk at 11% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On KPS' Dividend

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for KPS that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is KPS not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

