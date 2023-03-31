U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,080.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,026.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,081.50
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.98
    -0.39 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.80
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.41
    +0.29 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2358
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4380
    +0.7490 (+0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,715.64
    -912.70 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.15
    -12.09 (-1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,621.95
    +1.52 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Kraft Heinz agrees to sell Russian baby food business, local buyer says

Reuters
·1 min read
The Kraft logo is pictured outside its headquarters in Northfield

(Reuters) - U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz has agreed to sell its baby food business in Russia to local drinks and snacks maker Chernogolovka, a representative from the Russian company told Reuters on Friday.

Chernogolovka is one of the major beneficiaries of the corporate exodus from Russia in the past year, snapping up Kellogg Co's local operations and eyeing a huge increase in its share of the soft drinks market as Coca-Cola and Pepsi cut ties.

According to Chernogolovka, the deal will include two factories and the "Umnitsa" and "Sami s usami" brands.

Kraft Heinz estimates the deal's value at between 2.5 and 3 billion roubles ($32.4-$38.9 million) but the government is yet to approve the valuation, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

A representative from Kraft Heinz was not immediately available to comment.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, Chernogolovka said.

($1 = 77.1000 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Caleb Davis; editing by Alexander Marrow and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung considering chip test line in Japan for advanced chip packaging -sources

    South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering setting up a chip test line in Japan, five people said, to bolster its advanced packaging business and forge closer ties with Japanese makers of semiconductor equipment and materials. It would be the first such test line for Samsung, the world's largest maker of memory chips, in Japan. It would also come as the United States increasingly urges allies to work together to counter China's rising might in chips and advanced technology.

  • BMW bets on design and recycling, not mining, to lower battery costs - finance chief

    BERLIN (Reuters) -BMW is betting on efficient design and recycling to bring down battery costs and is steering clear of investing in mines, its finance chief said on Friday, setting it apart from some competitors digging deep into the supply chain. BMW has its own battery cell research centre in Germany, but has left large-scale development to partners, placing multi-billion-euro orders with CATL and EVE Energy to produce battery cells in China and Europe.

  • Fewer people are working remotely all the time—but not everyone is back in the office

    Three years into the pandemic, hybrid work has become the new norm for remote workers.

  • Stock Sales Suffer Worst First Quarter Since 2009 on Rates, SVB

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity capital markets are having the slowest start to a year since 2009, and dealmakers fear a rebound is nowhere near.Most Read from BloombergTrump Is Indicted in New York Over Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Payments$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanInitial public offerings and secondary s

  • Flight to Money Funds Is Adding to the Strains on Small Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- After the most tumultuous month since the 2008 financial crisis, banks are finding themselves in an impossible position.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketSingapore’s Changi Airport Warns of Delays Due to System Issues$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanKeeping interest rates on deposits near z

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.

  • Finland's NATO membership: What's next?

    Finland received the green light to join NATO when Turkey ratified the Nordic country's membership late Thursday, becoming the last country in the 30-member Western military alliance to sign off. All NATO members must vote unanimously to admit a new country. The decision by the Turkish parliament followed Hungary's ratification of Finland's bid earlier in the week.

  • Biden pressures US regulators to toughen bank rules

    The White House is urging bank overseers to get stricter with regional lenders, outlining a series of steps it wants in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank meltdown.

  • U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers’ class action over commissions

    A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday ruled that home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and a group of real estate brokerages of conspiring to inflate commission rates can move forward as a class action. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision grants class-action status to past home sellers seeking more than $13 billion in damages and creates a separate class of current and future sellers who want a court injunction that bars subsequent violations of U.S. antitrust law. The plaintiffs are seven home sellers.

  • HSBC chief accused of pressuring bank staff to give £40m loan to company his daughter worked at

    The chief executive of HSBC has been accused of pressuring the bank’s staff to give a £40m loan to the real estate company his daughter worked at.

  • Iraq Oil Shutdowns Worsen as Gulf Keystone Cuts Kurdistan Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketSingapore’s Changi Airport Warns of Delays Due to System Issues$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureA $3 Trillion Threat t

  • Accountants’ Salaries Are Rising, but It May Not Add Up to More Accountants

    The salaries offered to U.S. accountants and auditors last year climbed at their quickest pace in recent years, but industry observers say increasing pay alone may not be enough to remedy a national shortage of accountants.

  • Biden admin urges Supreme Court to hear 'skinny labels' case between Teva, GSK

    The Biden Administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should agree to hear a patent appeal over drug labels involving Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and GlaxoSmithKline LLC that could have significant ramifications for the generic-drug industry. The U.S. Solicitor General said Teva's generic version of GSK's heart drug Coreg could not have violated GSK's patent rights because Teva omitted the infringing use of the drug from its labeling. Such "skinny labels" typically allow generic drugmakers to launch their products earlier while avoiding liability for infringing brand-name drugmakers' patents.

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks Worth Watching Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are seeing low cigarette sales and commodity cost inflation. However, a focus on low-risk products and solid pricing bode well for Philip Morris (PM), Altria Group (MO) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • Oil down with market uncertain over US inflation, employment data

    Oil prices ticked down in Asian trade on Friday as bullish sentiment about Chinese demand and potential Middle Eastern supply disruptions was tempered by uncertainty over U.S. economic data to be released later in the day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 22 cents, or -0.3%, to $74.15, having gained about 8% this week. "The market may maintain its rebound if today’s U.S. PCE offers positive signals to the markets that US inflation is expected to cool further," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

  • What does the CFTC’s suit against Binance mean for Coinbase? Analysts weigh in

    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleges that Binance “has facilitated potentially illegal activities.”

  • Exclusive-Massachusetts regulator probes First Republic insiders' stock sales

    Massachusetts regulators have opened an investigation into sales of company stock by top executives at First Republic Bank in the weeks leading up to the recent banking turmoil. Massachusetts' Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin told Reuters his office has subpoenaed First Republic. A spokesperson for First Republic declined to confirm the firm received a subpoena or comment on the stock sales.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Over half of U.S. states will raise minimum wages in 2023. Here’s how that could affect higher-earning workers

    Over half of U.S. states are raising minimum wages in 2023, which could have a complex ripple effect in the workplace.

  • Amazon's Melissa Nick: Here's how the e-commerce giant is cutting costs

    The most visible part of Amazon’s business for many is the e-commerce operation. But there are costs to be cut. Here's how the process is coming along according to Melissa Nick, VP of North American Customer Fulfillment at Amazon.