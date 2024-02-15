Advertisement
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Kraft Heinz (KHC) reported revenue of $6.86 billion, down 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.97 billion, representing a surprise of -1.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kraft Heinz performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- North America: $5.17 billion compared to the $5.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.

  • Net Revenues- International: $1.69 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Kraft Heinz here>>>

Shares of Kraft Heinz have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

