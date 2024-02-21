Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.40

The board of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of March, with investors receiving $0.40 per share. This makes the dividend yield 4.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Kraft Heinz's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Kraft Heinz's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 48.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Kraft Heinz's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was $2.30, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.60. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 4.4% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Kraft Heinz has grown earnings per share at 72% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Kraft Heinz could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Kraft Heinz's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Kraft Heinz that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

