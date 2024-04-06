Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Kraft Heinz's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kraft Heinz had US$19.9b in debt in December 2023; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$1.40b in cash leading to net debt of about US$18.5b.

A Look At Kraft Heinz's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kraft Heinz had liabilities of US$8.04b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$32.6b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.40b as well as receivables valued at US$2.11b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$37.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$45.3b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Kraft Heinz's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Kraft Heinz's debt is 2.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 6.2 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. We saw Kraft Heinz grow its EBIT by 6.7% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kraft Heinz can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Kraft Heinz recorded free cash flow worth 56% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

While Kraft Heinz's net debt to EBITDA makes us cautious about it, its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities is no better. At least its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gives us reason to be optimistic. We think that Kraft Heinz's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Kraft Heinz .

