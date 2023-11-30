Kraft 'Not Mac and Cheese,' a dairy-free version of the beloved dish, coming to US stores

NotMac&Cheese, Kraft Heinz's first dairy-free mac and cheese in the United States, will be in stores nationwide in 2024.

The classic Kraft mac and cheese that everyone knows and loves is going dairy-free for Americans.

Kraft Heinz announced Wednesday that a new plant-based product will be hitting grocery store shelves in the United States for the first time.

The company is calling it NotMac&Cheese and it will be the third product created by the joint venture between Kraft Heinz and TheNotCompany, a Chicago startup that makes plant-based milk, burgers and other products.

The venture, called the Kraft Heinz Not Company, has previously collaborated on NotCheese Slices and NotMayo.

Kraft Heinz began selling vegan mac in Australia in 2021, but this will be the first time it’s been sold in the U.S.

The vegan Kraft mac and cheese will come in two flavors

NotMac&Cheese will be available in two flavors − original and white cheddar − and will begin rolling out on shelves across the country now through early 2024, according to the news release announcing the the product.

The company claims the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original product but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

Kraft Heinz keeping pace with plant-based food trend

According to Kraft Heinz, distribution of better-for-you mac and cheese products is "outpacing the overall category by more than six times," however less than 30% of buyers are repeating purchase, citing taste and texture as reasons why.

“The Kraft Heinz Not Company creates plant-based versions of fan-favorite foods that taste like the real thing, yet don’t require people to drastically change their eating habits,” says Lucho Lopez-May, CEO of The Kraft Heinz Not Company, in the news release.

According to the news release, the Kraft Heinz Not Company plans to "scale into several more categories" and begin international expansion in 2024.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kraft dairy-free mac and cheese: Vegan product coming to US stores