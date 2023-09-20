Kraft recall: American cheese singles recalled for potential gagging, choking hazard

More than 80,000 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles of American cheese slices are being recalled after it was found that a strip of film may remain on the slice even after the wrapper has been removed.

Food giant Kraft Heinz announced the recall Tuesday, saying in a news release that the recall comes as a precaution after a "temporary issue" with one of its wrapping machines. A thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed, and could be "unpleasant" or cause a gagging or choking hazard.

Approximately 83,800 cases that were shipped to a limited number of customers are affected by the recall, according to Kraft Heinz.

Approximately 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices are part of a recall from Kraft Heinz after it was found that a thin strip of film may remain on the slice after the wrapper is removed.

Kraft Heinz said it discovered the issue after several customer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice of cheese, including six complaints of customers who said they choked or gagged. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

The machine that caused the issue has since been fixed and all other processing machines have been "thoroughly inspected," the company said.

Kraft Heinz says customers who purchased the affected slices of cheese should not consume them, and can return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or refund.

You can also contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday-Friday at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Trader Joe's keeps issuing recalls: Rocks, insects, metal in our food. Is it time to worry?

More recalls: 58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over possible E. coli contamination

What are the Kraft Singles under recall?

Approximately 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices are part of a recall from Kraft Heinz after it was found that a thin strip of film may remain on the slice after the wrapper is removed.

Only the Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices with the following case and package information are affected, and no other varieties or sizes are included in the recall.

16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code.

3-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kraft recalls American cheese singles for choking hazard