Kraft Singles introduces 3 new cheese flavors after 10 years

After a gap of nearly a decade, the brand is releasing three new cheese flavors – Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion – which the brand says will "elevate any ordinary sandwich into irresistible culinary delights."

"With 67% of U.S. cheese consumers eager to try new foods, and a 20% surge in sales observed for flavored cheese slices, the introduction of these new offerings effectively addresses the existing gap in the market," Kraft said in a statement Wednesday.

According to Kraft, the Garlic & Herb and Caramelized Onion flavors are being introduced for the first time ever in cheeses.

"The brand’s commitment to innovating and meeting consumer demands is highlighted by these exciting three flavors," added Kraft.

Here's how Kraft recommends using its new flavored cheese slices:

Caramelized Onion Singles in a ham and cheese panini

Jalapeño Singles in a steak sandwich

Garlic & Herb Singles in a chicken parm

The new flavors will be available in packs of 16 slices at retailers nationwide this month, said Kraft.

The current roster of Kraft Singles includes American Cheese, Swiss and White American, Sharp Cheddar and Pepper Jack.

