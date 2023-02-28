U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.00
    +12.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,994.00
    +85.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,126.50
    +43.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.30
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.06
    +1.38 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    -9.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    -0.17 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.86
    -0.81 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7480
    +0.5670 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,470.38
    +35.77 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.82
    -0.58 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,899.93
    -35.18 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Adds Two New Positions on Research Team to Accelerate Implementation of its Spider Silk Technology Roadmap

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
·2 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces today that it has created and seeks to fill two new senior-level genetic engineering positions within its U.S. based research and development team. These new roles will expand and strengthen the research team’s capabilities in order to accelerate the pace of development for the next generation of spider silk technologies.

These new roles will significantly expand the current research team’s development throughput. This in turn will allow for the acceleration of numerous designs for fibrous and non-fibrous spider silk protein concepts, currently on the drawing board, to be developed into working materials and production.

“We currently have numerous new material concepts and opportunities for spider silk on the drawing board. Bringing on additional senior-level researchers should provide our team with the additional technical support and assistance needed to advance these concepts into new transgenics and materials,” said Company COO Jon Rice. “This is an exciting time for the Company and our R&D team as we look to accelerate the timing for transitioning new spider silk concepts from the lab into production.”

Highly qualified candidates are encouraged to apply via the job posting on Indeed or by clicking here.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com


Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • Target Q4 earnings beat estimates, CEO strikes a cautious tone as consumer spending shifts

    Target posted its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results before market open on Tuesday that beat estimates as consumers spending habits shift away from discretionary categories.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • Fed might raise policy rates to 6% - BofA

    BofA's hawkish stance comes after it recently added expectation for another quarter basis-point hike in June following similar moves in March and May, for a peak rate expectation of 5.25%-5.5%. The brokerage expects the U.S. economy to tip into recession by the third quarter of 2023.

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • Citi Strategists Say Traders Are Piling Up Short Bets on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor sentiment toward stocks is becoming more pessimistic as they build short bets in both US and European equity futures, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Warren Buffett May Be Sending a Message to His Successor: Buy More Berkshire Stock

    Greg Abel, who is likely to be the conglomerate's next CEO, owns about $80 million worth of the shares, but that is a fraction of his net worth.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FS KKR Capital (FSK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    FS KKR Capital (FSK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8% and 4.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Biden Is Promising to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.