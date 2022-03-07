U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,303.50
    -23.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,375.00
    -208.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,748.00
    -91.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.40
    -9.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.97
    +5.29 (+4.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.30
    +22.70 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    +0.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0922
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.66
    +3.18 (+10.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3206
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2020
    +0.4220 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,714.68
    +135.32 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.90
    -58.79 (-6.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,949.64
    -37.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Collaboration Between US and Vietnam Teams Completes First 100% Genetic Screening for In-Process Spider Silk Production

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KBLB

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announced significant advancements in its Vietnam based production facility, Prodigy Textiles.

The collaboration between the Company's US and Vietnam lab teams has resulted in their first complete genetic screening of in-process production silkworms. This fifth generation of silkworms, now being reared in Vietnam, is the first production cycle of silkworms at the factory to receive 100% genetic screening. This level of testing, for Kraig Labs, was previously only available at the Company's R&D headquarters is now being fully transferred to the Vietnamese lab team.

Earlier this month, the Company flew in an expert trainer to provide hands-on training with new staff members of its expanded R&D team at Prodigy Textiles. In the coming weeks, Kraig Labs' senior scientist will be at Prodigy Textiles to build on that training and bring additional competencies to the lab in Vietnam. Working together, the Prodigy and Kraig Labs' teams will screen the sixth generation eggs, the largest expected single production cycle in the Company's history, and prepare the lab for its expanding role in supporting silk production.

"Transferring this screening technology to Prodigy was the final element needed for our operations team in Vietnam to complete scaling up output to match our facility capacity," said COO Jon Rice. "With our lab team at Prodigy taking over this crucial testing, I believe our team in Vietnam is now ready to boost monthly silk production targets by 20-50 times current levels."

In the coming months, the Company also expects to begin harvesting is own supply of fresh mulberry that it began planting in December of last year. This onsite supply will play a critical role is allowing the Company to continue to expand the production of spider silk analog fibers and yarns and to deliver materials to its current and anticipated future end market channel partners.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Spikes. Here Are the Reasons Why.

    Shares of Occidental Petroleum rise sharply amid supply fears as the U.S. and its allies are considering a ban on Russian oil after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dow Jones Futures Pare Losses, Crude Oil Jumps; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Lordstown Shares All Tanked in February

    Financial reports from the big automakers in February were good, but the stocks are acting more like they're already fully electric-vehicle companies.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Surges as Activist Ryan Cohen Pushes for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares rallied in premarket trading Monday after Ryan Cohen’s investment firm RC Ventures disclosed a 9.8% stake in the retailer and asked that it consider a sale of the whole company.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Discloses $5 Billion Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    From Wednesday through Friday, Berkshire bought more than 60 million shares of Occidental, fueling a surge in the energy company's share price.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond board confirms receipt of letter from Ryan Cohen's investment arm, hopes to 'engage constructively' with RC Ventures

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. confirmed Monday that it has received a letter from RC Ventures, the investment arm of Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc. , as reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. "Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have p

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars After GameStop Chairman Takes Big Stake

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock jumped 51% in premarket trading Monday after GameStop (ticker: GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen took a big stake in the home-goods retailer and urged it to explore strategic alternatives, including a full sale of the company. Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy (ticker: CHWY) owns a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond through his investment firm, RC Ventures LLC, according to a letter sent to its board Sunday. Bed Bath & Beyond said that it will “carefully review” the letter from RC Ventures and hopes to “engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth.”

  • Stocks Tumble, Oil Surges, Inflation, Amex And Apple - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures tumble as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, oil prices surge; Oil top $125 on Russian import ban talks; gas prices blast past $4 a gallon; Week Ahead: February inflation data in focus; American Express joins, Visa, Mastercard in cutting off Russian payment access and Apple readies 'peek performance' product event.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • Another Rally Coming in This Trading Market

    For example, the CBOE Volatility Index hasn't gotten jumpy yet but rather has spent an awful lot of time chopping about. Now I grant you there is an awful lot of resistance overhead, starting at 15,750 but again, I think this is one index to watch closely.

  • Insider Buying: The OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Chairman & CEO Just Bought US$2.3m Worth Of Shares

    OPKO Health, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPK ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman & CEO...

  • Flow-Monster Vanguard Tightens Grip on $6.8 Trillion ETF World

    (Bloomberg) -- Every year over the past two decades, in the good times and the bad, there’s been one sure-fire trend in Wall Street money management: Vanguard tightens its grip on the ETF market.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage