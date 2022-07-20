U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,932.75
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,742.00
    -49.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,271.50
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.50
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.21
    -2.01 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    -0.0041 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.41
    -0.89 (-3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1975
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1580
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,674.34
    +1,491.66 (+6.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.73
    +38.89 (+7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.18
    -17.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Releases First Behind the Scenes Look into the Production of Recombinant Spider Silk

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KBLB

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces the release of a behind the scenes look into its silkworm breeding facility in Vietnam. This video is the first in a series designed to bring the viewer inside the Company's recombinant spider silk production operations.

This video tour edition highlights the breeding and egg production center that the Company established in Vietnam, to support in-house and third-party contract manufacturing of its eco-responsible and cost-effective spider silk.

Operated by its wholly owned Vietnamese subsidiary, the Company believes that this facility is now equipped to meet the production demand for its proprietary specialized spider silk silkworm eggs through 2025 and has the capacity to expand far beyond that.

"Our team has built out what we believe to be one of the most advanced silkworm breeding facilities in the world. We are excited to share these first behind-the-scenes looks into our operations and to bring the viewers along on this incredible journey bringing our eco-responsible cost-effective spider silk to the global consumer markets," said Company COO Jon Rice.

Interested viewers can find the video at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or through the Company's YouTube Channel https://youtu.be/qeM2hzXbtRM, where they can subscribe to be notified of future video releases in this series.

In upcoming video releases, the Company expects to bring viewers along for tours inside the R&D and quality control labs as well as the feeding, rearing, and breeding operations.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks That Could Fall Even Further in the Second Half

    Last week, Novavax finally received news from the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine obtained Emergency Use Authorization for people who are 18 years of age and older. It took months of waiting before Novavax's authorization came in.

  • Netflix sheds 1 million users in Q2 — why one analyst says that's still 'good' news

    Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2 — but that's actually a net positive, according to one media analyst.

  • AT&T Looks Impressive to a T Ahead of Earnings

    AT&T has struggled and made missteps in the past but we want to be forward looking. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening of trading Thursday, so let's check out the charts to see if there can be some capital gains on top of a nice dividend. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that the shares have made a large bottom pattern the past 12 months.

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • US Futures Drop With Stocks as Haven Bid Returns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell with stocks Wednesday amid rising concern that Europe will lose access to Russian gas, sending the region into a recession that could have global repercussions.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapContracts on the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 flipped to losses from gains along with the

  • ASML Stock Drops as Chip Supplier Slashes Full-Year Sales Outlook

    ASML beat expectations for second-quarter earnings, but shares in the critical supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry were tumbling Wednesday after the group slashed its full-year sales forecast. ASML (ticker: ASML) reported second-quarter net income of €1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) on sales of €5.4 billion, delivering earnings per share of €3.54. “Some customers are indicating signs of slowing demand in certain consumer-driven market segments, yet we still see strong demand for our systems, driven by global megatrends in automotive, high-performance computing, and green energy transition,” Peter Wennink, the group’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Strength Seen in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Can Its 11.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Is IBM Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    IBM stock has pulled back after it reported second-quarter results that beat estimates but fell short on projections for cash flow

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • FTSE hits three-week high amid expected resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe

    The mood was boosted by reports emerging from Moscow which indicated that gas flows out of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would resume as scheduled on Thursday, albeit at a lower capacity.

  • Investors Should Pump the Brakes and Do This Before Buying or Selling Beaten-Down Growth Stocks

    Making stock decisions without doing this first is like trying to drive somewhere you've never been without GPS.

  • Tesla Poised for Earnings Hit From China Factory Shutdown

    Investors are watching for any revision to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s forecast that the company is likely to produce more than 1.5 million vehicles in 2022.

  • Looking for a Dividend Growth Stock? Look No Further Than Apple

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been on a mission to return a substantial amount of its extra cash to shareholders. In fact, Apple's growing dividend might explain why the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 index over the last year. Here's why Apple can weather a weakening economy and reward shareholders.