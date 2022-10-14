Kraken Appoints Former Gemini UK Head as Its New UK Managing Director

Crypto exchange Kraken has appointed Gemini's former U.K. chief, Blair Halliday, as its new U.K. managing director (MD).

Halliday will oversee Kraken's commercial, regulatory and political relationships in the U.K., hoping to take advantage of the government's desire to see the country become a global crypto hub.

With the appointment, former U.K. and Europe head Curtis Ting becomes Kraken's global senior managing director, overseeing operations in multiple jurisdictions. This means Kraken now has an MD focused solely on the U.K. market.

Kraken is regulated in the U.K. via its subsidiaries Crypto Facilities and Payward, both of which are registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Halliday spent nearly three years with Gemini, first as its chief compliance officer for Europe before becoming its U.K. MD in July 2020.

