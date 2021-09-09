U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,932.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,589.50
    -30.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.70
    -9.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.44
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1836
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.96
    +0.82 (+4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9140
    -0.3460 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,134.38
    -22.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.54
    -4.94 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.65
    -86.88 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Kraken Receives $0.8 Million Sensor Order from New Fortune 500 Customer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kraken Robotics Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company™, is pleased to announce an order for an AquaPix® MINSAS 120 sonar system from a Fortune 500 company with activities in the defense sector. Total contract value is approximately $765,000. This is a new Kraken customer and due to the nature of this customer’s business, Kraken cannot disclose further details. The Company expects to fulfill this order in Q1/2022.

Kraken’s AquaPix® MINSAS is an off the shelf configurable Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) which replaces high end sidescan systems at an affordable price, while delivering significantly higher resolution, range, and area coverage rates (ACR). The increased range and resolution and associated higher ACR of Synthetic Aperture Sonar over traditional systems significantly expands the capabilities of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) for a variety of naval, scientific, and commercial applications. Kraken’s MINSAS is capable of 2 cm x 2 cm Ultra High-Definition seabed imaging which is ideal for stringent requirements for underwater defence, critical subsea infrastructure monitoring, pipeline/cable route surveys, and offshore energy applications.

Kraken is the undisputed leader in providing Synthetic Aperture Sonar to third party unmanned underwater vehicle platforms. To date, Kraken has integrated its AquaPix® sensors on more than 20 unique underwater vehicle platforms from a variety of manufacturers.

LINKS

www.krakenrobotics.com
www.pangeosubsea.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries and thrusters, and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in Newfoundland with offices in Canada, U.S., Germany, Denmark, and Brazil. In July 2021, Kraken acquired PanGeo Subsea, a leading services company specializing in high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed. PanGeo with offices in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Kraken. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Joe MacKay, Chief Financial Officer
(416) 303-0605
jmackay@krakenrobotics.com

Greg Reid, Chief Operating Officer
(416) 818-9822
greid@krakenrobotics.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
(647) 955-1274
sean@sophiccapital.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • China Evergrande shares, bonds dive further on default worries

    HONGKONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group's shares and bonds came under fresh pressure on Thursday after the indebted developer failed to repay interest for some of its trust loans on time. Adding to the growing signs of distress, a report said Evergrande would suspend interest payments due on loans to two banks later this month, as well as payments to its wealth management products. Evergrande declined to comment.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • RBC Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    After an extended rally which has sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes to fresh new highs on a regular basis, the markets appear to be cooling down somewhat. Wednesday was a down day for some of the mega caps which resulted in the Nasdaq 100’s worst performance in 2 weeks, while the S&P suffered its third consecutive day of losses. The Dow also pulled back further from last month’s peaks. Fears a slowdown in the economic recovery will sour the mood amidst some lofty valuations are playing their p

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • President Of Moderna Trades $3.93 Million In Company Stock

    Stephen Hoge, President at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 3, Stephen Hoge bought 10,000 Moderna shares at a price of $0.99 per share, for a total of $9,900. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $392.35 to raise a total of $3,923,500 from the sale. Following the transacti

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.