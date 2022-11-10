U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.50
    +11.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,598.00
    +71.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,880.50
    +49.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.00
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.47
    -0.36 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9955
    -0.0059 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.41
    +0.87 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1402
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1100
    -0.3000 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,586.54
    -892.32 (-5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.62
    -33.09 (-7.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.31
    +6.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Kranj selected as the 2023 European Destination of Excellence

·3 min read

The European Commission has announced the 2023 European Destination of Excellence for their pioneering work as a sustainable tourism destination

BRUSSELS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kranj (Slovenia) has been selected as the winner of the 2023 European Destination of Excellence (EDEN)  competition, following a European Jury meeting in Brussels on 9 November 2022.

In total, 20 destinations competed, out of which 3 shortlisted destinations were invited to present their candidatures in front of the European Jury. Kranj impressed the European Jury not only with their remarkable achievements in sustainable tourism, but also with the exciting programme of activities they intend to implement during 2023. They also stood out for their capacity to act as a role model for other destinations.

The European Destinations of Excellence is an EU initiative, implemented by the European Commission. Its aim is to recognise and reward smaller destinations that have put in place successful strategies to boost sustainable tourism through green transition practices. The competition is founded upon the principle of promoting the development of sustainable tourism in destinations which bring value to the economy, the planet and people.

Kranj will be positioned as a tourism sustainability pioneer committed to the objectives of the European Green Deal and transition pathway, as laid out by the European Commission. Beyond this, the winner of the European Destinations of Excellence will be promoted as a role model for sustainable tourism practices in Europe and benefit from event support throughout the year, geared towards promoting Kranj and their best practices in sustainable tourism. The European Destinations of Excellence will be given a prominent role in shaping the future of sustainable tourism for the future of the European tourism industry and actively participate in making a large impact on an international stage.

For all the latest news visit the European Destinations of Excellence website.

Contact:

European Destinations of Excellence Secretariat:
Sandra Bumbar-Malchow  / Antigoni Avgeropoulou, info@edensecretariat.eu, +49 (0) 30 70 01 86 390

Notes to Editors:

  1. Since 2007, the European Commission has supported EU Member States and other countries participating in the COSME programme to reward non-traditional, emerging sustainable tourism destinations in Europe through the 'European Destination of Excellence" (EDEN) award. This action aimed to foster sustainable tourism destination management models across Europe by selecting and promoting EDEN destinations. To date, 176 destinations from 27 different countries have received the award under different annual themes.

  2. In 2019 the "Study on EDEN evaluation" was carried out to assess the continued relevance, effectiveness, efficiency and impact of the EDEN initiative and the various actions implemented in its framework, as well as its coherence with other EU initiatives. Following the results and recommendations of the evaluation study, the European Commission relaunched the initiative, taking into account European Green Deal goals. In addition to the EU countries, it also covers non-EU countries participating in the COSME programme. The competition addresses smaller tourism destinations which can showcase their outstanding achievements in sustainability and inspire other tourism destinations in their green transition.

  3. The EDEN Award was implemented first as a pilot project and as a preparatory action initiated by the European Parliament and since 2011 has continued under the CIP/COSME programmes.

  4. The 2023 EDEN competition was open to submissions from 31 March 2022 to 1 June 2022. Terms and conditions are available at https://ec.europa.eu/growth/sectors/tourism/eden_en

  5. The current 2022 European Destination of Middelfart was selected at the end of 2021 and has since been acting as a role model for sustainable tourism in Europe. Find out more about the 2022 European Destination of Excellence Middelfart here and watch a video about the destination here.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kranj-selected-as-the-2023-european-destination-of-excellence-301674356.html

SOURCE EDEN - European Destinations of Excellence

Recommended Stories

  • Norwegian Cruise Line's Newest Offer Is Pure Nostalgia

    There will always be a group of young adults who now have established careers and disposable income, and that are willing to shell out a bit extra to not just see a band that they grew up loving but to really make it an experience. Festivals, package tours, Las Vegas residencies, and cruises built around people with cash to spend who want to make a special trip out of it are nothing new. Last month saw the debut of Las Vegas' When We Were Young Festival, which will return next year.

  • UK's worst hotel chains revealed

    Some customers complained of dirt and mould in their rooms.

  • Airbnb May Have Just Fixed the Worst Part of Its Business. Time to Buy?

    Consumers are tired of how Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and other companies display their pricing and some folks in Washington, D.C., are trying to do something about it. The fees on Airbnb are arguably the worst part of the experience. Airbnb reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Nov. 1.

  • How Kayak Fared 10 Years After Priceline’s Offer to Buy It

    Online Travel This Week Ten years ago this week, on November 9, 2012, the Priceline Group (today’s Booking Holdings) announced a deal to acquire Kayak, the Connecticut-based metasearch engine, which had been a public company for less than four months. “A bomb just dropped in the online travel world: Priceline the world’s largest travel company, […]

  • TSA Finds Gun Inside Raw Chicken at Florida Airport

    On Nov. 7, TSA announced via social media that it had caught an unusual attempt at smuggling a weapon onto a plane: a gun stuffed inside a raw chicken.

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino, Beloved Attraction Near Final Days

    You still have time to say goodbye, but a a major Sin City transaction is about to close that will bring a major change on the Strip.

  • 11 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best airline stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Now. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects passenger revenues to account for $498 billion of total industry revenues in 2022, more than double the […]

  • Hilton CFO Kevin Jacobs: 'We are seeing no signs of a slowdown'

    Hilton is not seeing any signs of an economic downturn its chief financial officer told the Business Journal. Here are the economic indicators he's watching in the hotel industry and a look at the company's pandemic recovery.

  • Why Tripadvisor Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 17% on Tuesday after the travel website operator's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Tripadvisor's revenue surged 51% year over year to $459 million in the third quarter. The gains were driven in part by Viator, the company's sightseeing tours and day trips site, which saw revenue soar 138% to $174 million.

  • All-terrain wheelchairs arrive at U.S. parks: 'This is life-changing'

    Cory Lee has visited 40 countries on seven continents, and yet the Georgia native has never explored Cloudland Canyon State Park, about 20 minutes from his home. His wheelchair was tough enough for the trip to Antarctica but not for the rugged terrain in his backyard. Lee's circumstances changed Friday, when Georgia's Department of Natural Resources and the Aimee Copeland Foundation unveiled a fleet of all-terrain power wheelchairs for rent at 11 state parks and outdoorsy destinations, including

  • Earnings are growing at Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Three Americans Die in Mexico City Airbnb After Gas Inhalation

    (Bloomberg) -- Three US citizens staying at an Airbnb Inc. rental in Mexico City were found dead inside their apartment from what appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsRussia Orders Troops to Leave U

  • 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

    A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Rallied Today

    Shares of major cruise-line stocks Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL) were rallying today, up 4.1%, 3.1%, and 2.7%, respectively, as of 2:22 p.m. EDT. Perhaps more important, however, was the company reaching certain profitability milestones for the first time following the pandemic. The company achieved the profitability milestone through solid 82% occupancy plus a 14% increase in revenue per passenger.

  • Emirates airlines swings to H1 $1.09 billion profit on travel recovery

    The flag carrier reported a loss of 5.8 billion dirhams the year earlier. Revenues for six months to Sept. 30 jumped 131% to 50.1 billion dirhams, Emirates Group, which includes the airline and other units, said in a statement on Thursday. "The airline’s strong turnaround performance is driven by strong passenger demand for international travel across markets."

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    Data from FactSet shows the companies that comprise the index are reporting their lowest earnings growth since the third quarter of 2020. What is arguably the flip side to Google is Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Universal Orlando patent shows new rotating ride technology: Here's more

    Universal Parks & Resorts' creative think tank has filed a patent for a rotating ride lift. The theme park operator, which is part of Philadelphia-based Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA) and oversees Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, dubbed the new patent, "Ride with Rotating Lift." Why this matters: Patents provide a peek into what theme park designers and creative departments see as improvements to theme parks.

  • As Tropical Storm Nicole nears, here’s how much closures can cost Disney theme parks in Orlando

    As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, Orlando theme parks already have begun to batten down the hatches to close temporarily — closures that are quite costly, when looking at how much Hurricane Ian cost The Walt Disney Co. The Burbank, California-based theme park giant (NYSE: DIS), which owns and operates Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, said the closure of the parks in late September for Hurricane Ian cost $65 million in profit. "The impact of Hurricane Ian ... that was a $65 million drag on the quarter," said Disney Senior Executive Vice President and CFO Christine McCarthy, via the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8. "Theme parks will likely not reopen at their regularly scheduled time tomorrow, Nov. 10," said Disney's site.

  • Site Of Fyre Festival Disaster Is Being Converted Into A Crypto Real Estate Development

    Risk-taking investors looking for a unique Caribbean real estate purchase might consider AGIA Living. AGIA Living, located on Great Exuma Island in The Bahamas just north of Emerald Bay, is offering a property sale through an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet. The opportunity may cause you to scratch your head. First, future owners must be enamored with purchasing a property only offering sale via crypto. The other is the location. If you’re wondering whether the property is located on the Great Exu

  • There's A New Way To Find Cheap Southwest Flights

    If you want to know how much it costs to take a Southwest flight, there's only one way to find out. While it's a bit more aggressive than most, Southwest isn't alone in trying to get customers to shop direct, as many airlines will offer discounts if you book through their site.