U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.00
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,124.00
    +111.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,913.25
    +33.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.70
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    +0.89 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.30
    +4.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    +0.19 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0196
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.64
    -0.90 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1997
    +0.0075 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8600
    -0.0550 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,515.93
    +393.74 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.50
    +10.98 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.34
    +88.57 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

KRAS G12C Inhibitor Lumakras Sotorasib Drug Sales Forecast USD 1 Billion By 2028

KuicK Research
·4 min read
KuicK Research
KuicK Research

With USD 62 Million Sales in Q1 2022 Lumakras Per Patient Billing Comes Out To Be Around USD 25000 Says Kuick Research

Singapore, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global KRAS Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Forecast 2028" Report Highlights:

  • Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 4 Billion by 2028

  • Initially US To Dominate KRAS Inhibitors Market: >70% Market Share

  • Number of KRAS Inhibitors In Trials: > 45 Drugs

  • Number of Approved Drugs: 1 (Lumakras)

  • Lumakras Dosage, Sales, Patent & Price Insight

  • Solid Tumors Targeted Drugs Dominating The Clinical Trials

  • Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Trends & Dynamics

  • Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Future Opportunity Outlook

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-kras-inhibitors-market-size-sales

The advancement in bioinformatics and next generation sequencing has led to identification of several genes which have critical role in the cancer development and thus can act as potential target in drug development process. Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homologue (KRAS) is one of the frequently mutated oncogene which is associated with wide range of cancers including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and colorectal cancer (CRC). The identification of KRAS as druggable target has led to development of several potential inhibitors which can target these mutations to enhance the survival outcomes in cancer patients.

In May 2021, US FDA granted approval to Lumakras (sotorasib) as the first treatment of adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have a specific type of genetic mutation called KRAS G12C and who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The product is market by Amgen and has demonstrated to significantly enhance the overall survival rates as well as progression free survival rates. Apart from US, the drug Lumakaras has been approved across various countries including Europe, UK, UAE, Canada, Switzerland, and several other countries. The drug is approved for use with the companion diagnostic Qiagen’s Therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR kit, a real-time qualitative PCR assay which detects KRAS G12C and six other somatic mutations in the human KRAS oncogene, using DNA extracted from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tumor tissue.

The introduction of sotorasib in the global market has shown to transform the lung cancer treatment market as it is the first approved targeting this oncogene. Owing to its novel mechanism of action, the drug has shown huge adoption rates in the global market. For instance in first quarter of 2022, the drug sales increased by 38% from last quarter and were valued to be around US$ 62 Billion. In addition, it was observed that Lumakras has been prescribed to approximately 2,500 patients by over 1,500 physicians in both academic and community settings in initial quarter of 2022 in comparison to 2,000 patients by over 1,000 physicians in fourth quarter of 2021. The data clearly suggests the future potential of Lumakras or KRAS inhibitors in the management of cancer.

In addition to this, the approval of sotorasib has also urged the research and development activities focusing on its potential in combination therapy to enhance the tumor response or to slower down the drug resistance mechanisms. Amgen is conducting phase-I/II CodeBreaK 101 study which is evaluating the combination of Lumakras with Vectibix (panitumumab) in patients with KRAS G12C mutated colorectal cancers. The initial results of the study are highly encouraging with significant improvement in objective response rate and disease control rates. With these promising results, the company will be initiating phase-III clinical trial and therefore it is suggested that novel combination will gain approval in market by 2023. In addition to this, combination trial with other agents such as Mekinist, immune checkpoint inhibitors, kinase inhibitors, and other drug modalities are under way suggesting future potential of Lumakras in the management of KRAS mutated cancers.

Although the drug Lumkaras has shown huge adoption rates, it is analyzed that the sales of the drug will be impacted by the entrance of other potential KRAS inhibitors in the market in coming years. For instance, Adagrasib developed by Mirati Therapeutics is most advanced staged KRAS inhibitor which is expected to gain approval by end of 2022. However, the global KRAS inhibitor market will continue to grow which is mainly attributable to robust research and development activities in this domain as well as promising clinical pipeline of drugs. As per our report findings, the global KRAS inhibitor market is expected to surpass US$ 4 Billion by 2028. 


CONTACT: Contact: Neeraj Chawla Kuick Research Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com +91-9810410366


Recommended Stories

  • The omicron subvariant now dominating the U.S. is ‘the worst version of the virus that we’ve seen’

    New immune-evading Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominant in the U.S., and previous heavy hitter “stealth Omicron” is now a shadow of its former self, according to federal health data released Tuesday.

  • The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the events surrounding the FDA's ban on Juul products and e-cigarettes, as well as Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment pill receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • Covid-19 Vaccine Doses, Once in High Demand, Now Thrown Away

    Governments and manufacturers are tossing out doses by the millions because of waning demand, a sharp reversal from the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

  • COVID-19 subvariants may evade vaccine protection, giant snails pose health risk in Florida

    Yahoo Finance's health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the latest health news, including risks from the BA.5 and BA.4 COVID subvariants and giant African snails that have been spotted in Florida.

  • Here’s What Happens If You Eat Mold, According to Food Safety Experts

    Here, experts explain what happens if you eat mold. Accidentally eating mold in small amounts is likely not harmful—but you risk consuming dangerous mycotoxins.

  • Texas Safe Haven Laws 'front and center' following Roe v Wade decision

    Safe Haven laws are designed to give parents unable to care for a child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant at a designated safe place.

  • Why Co-Diagnostics Is Running Higher Today

    Shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) were running 4.6% higher Tuesday morning as of 10:30 a.m. ET on no company-specific news, though it may be getting a boost from an update from the World Health Organization (WHO). The World Health Organization reported this morning there are 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox. Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan has said the healthcare company was founded to make low-cost, high-quality tests available wherever they're needed, and it looks "forward to eventually making this test available in affected regions as needed to help slow the spread of the virus through early and accurate detection."

  • Multipronged vaccine protects against COVID virus family members — even some still in hiding

    Researchers at Caltech have developed a vaccine designed to neutralize multiple coronaviruses at the same time.

  • Super contagious, able to reinfect: California faces big coronavirus risk from BA.4, BA.5

    The combination of initial and recurring infectivity carries enormous implications for how the pandemic will continue to play out.

  • 'I wanted to build it here': Life sciences startup leaders talk about challenges of growing in Philadelphia

    Leaders from four young Philadelphia-area companies focused on developing new ways to treat cancer describe the challenges they face, from finding consistent sources of funding to worries over manufacturing costs.

  • If Your Handwriting Looks Like This, It Could Be a Dementia Sign, Doctor Warns

    As of now, there is no known cure for dementia or the diseases that most commonly cause it, such as Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia. Access to treatment and management options make it crucial to catch the early symptoms of these devastating conditions, which affected nearly six million Americans in 2020—with that number expected to nearly triple to 14 million people in the next four decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."Memory problems are typically one o

  • Health Care — Highly transmissible subvariant now dominant in US

    An 8-year-old boy is helping a NASCAR driver put a new spin on the “Let’s Go Brandon” chants. In health news, an omicron subvariant is now the most dominant strain in the U.S., though there are large gaps in data reporting. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and…

  • Report: Schumer, Manchin Agree on Reconciliation Bill

    Chuck Schumer is set to introduce a new reconciliation package that reflects an agreement among all Senate Democrats.

  • WHO: More than 6,000 monkeypox cases reported, emergency meeting set

    LONDON (Reuters) -More than 6,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 58 countries in the current outbreak, the World Health Organization said. The U.N. agency will reconvene a meeting of the committee that will advise on declaring the outbreak a global health emergency, the WHO's highest level of alert, in the week beginning July 18 or sooner, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference from Geneva. At its previous meeting on June 27, the committee decided that the outbreak, which has seen cases rising both in the African countries where it usually spreads and globally, was not yet a health emergency.

  • AstraZeneca to buy California biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

    The key asset to be acquired in the deal, which includes an $100 million upfront payment, is a new drug candidate that targets non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

  • How hot is too hot for the human body? Our lab found heat + humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize

    Long-term exposure to high heat can become lethal. Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesHeat waves are becoming supercharged as the climate changes – lasting longer, becoming more frequent and getting just plain hotter. One question a lot of people are asking is: “When will it get too hot for normal daily activity as we know it, even for young, healthy adults?” The answer goes beyond the temperature you see on the thermometer. It’s also about humidity. Our research shows the combination of the two can get da

  • Florida’s 15-Week Abortion Ban Is Back in Effect as State Appeals

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is back in effect after a state court judge blocked it Tuesday, amid a dizzying volley of legal filings and orders over reproductive rights across the country.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to

  • CureVac Sues BioNTech Over mRNA and Covid Vaccines. Pfizer Stock Isn’t Spared.

    CureVac says its intellectual property portfolio protects multiple inventions that are considered essential to Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

  • England’s health service will use drones to deliver vital chemotherapy drugs

    It hopes to reduce journey times down to half an hour.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This Important COVID Update

    He may not yet have the household name recognition of Anthony Fauci, but Ashish Jha is one of the country's most important voices on the COVID pandemic. The longtime public-health expert is the new White House COVID-19 response coordinator, responsible for synthesizing the latest science and directing it into public policy and messaging. In an interview this week with the New Yorker, Jha issued some important updates on the state of the pandemic, in particular on one of its most mysterious facet