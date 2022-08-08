U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

KRATON ACHIEVES ECOVADIS PLATINUM LEVEL SUSTAINABILITY RATING

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces that it has maintained a Platinum award, the highest rating available, for its sustainability management system from EcoVadis.

"This second consecutive EcoVadis Platinum rating recognizes Kraton's actions of putting its sustainability goals into action," said Marcello Boldrini, Kraton's co-CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer. "The Platinum rating is a significant achievement and recognizes our overall performance as a responsible and sustainable business."

The platinum rating confirms Kraton's ongoing status as one of the top 1% of the more than 90,000 companies evaluated by EcoVadis. EcoVadis is one of the leading industry reference platforms for evaluating how an organization has integrated the principles of sustainability into its business and management system.

"The platinum distinction highlights Kraton's ongoing commitment to sustainability throughout our company as we work to address evolving market needs by providing products and technologies that advance the bioeconomy and enable the circular economy," said Dr. Holger Jung, Kraton's co-CEO.

EcoVadis is a global provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. The EcoVadis platform and sustainability scorecards provide insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across more than 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Their methodology provides a single framework to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance to protect brands, foster transparency, and innovation, and accelerate growth. For more information, visit ecovadis.com.

More information about Kraton's sustainability initiatives can be found on Kraton.com.

ABOUT KRATON  

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

*Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

Media Contact: 
Kristen Boyd:
(281) 504-4986

Kraton Corporation awarded Ecovadis' Platinum level.
Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)
