U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.11
    -12.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.37
    +71.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.97
    -77.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.37
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9950
    +0.3100 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,134.29
    -262.48 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.43
    -39.09 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

KRATON CORPORATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of KRA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bragar Eagel & Squire
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by DL Chemical Co., Ltd.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On September 27, 2021, Kraton announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by DL Chemical in a transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Kraton stockholders will receive $46.50 in cash for each share of Kraton common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Kraton’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Kraton’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Kraton and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Aurora Cannabis sales shrink more than expected, stock falls in late trading

    Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s sales continued to decline while losses mounted in the final three months of the Canadian company's fiscal year, sending shares lower Monday afternoon.

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 2 of the Best Stocks You Can Buy at a Huge Discount Right Now

    The broad stock market might be near an all-time high, but game-changing companies C3.ai and Zillow certainly aren't.

  • 3D Printing Done Right - How SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Gives a Better and Cost-Effective Dental Service

    SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDC ) share price declined 50% over the last year. Some investors view this as a failing business, while others love the product and see this as an opportunity to buy low. In this article, we will analyze both the fundamentals and the business of SmileDirectClub.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    Does the September share price for QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    GoodHaven Funds, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned 24.95% for the first half of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index advanced 16.94%, the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index returned 16.19%, the HFRI Fundamental Growth Index returned 17.61%, the […]

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.