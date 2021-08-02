U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.50
    +14.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,910.00
    +78.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,004.00
    +48.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.80
    +13.20 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.70
    -1.25 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.59
    +0.89 (+5.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5410
    -0.0740 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,533.75
    -1,901.21 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.82
    +12.92 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.29
    +51.99 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Kraton Corporation Announces Price Increase For HSBC Products

·1 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a general price increase of 440 USD/MT ($0.20 cents per pound) for all HSBC products. This action is driven by the recent raw material cost increases and increases in energy prices and logistics costs.

This increase will be effective September 1st, 2021, and/or subject to the terms of any applicable contracts and obligations.

ABOUT KRATON
Kraton Corporation (NYSE "KRA") is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

For Further Information:
H. Gene Shiels
281-504-4886

Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)
Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraton-corporation-announces-price-increase-for-hsbc-products-301345601.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Can Last Year's Biggest Vaccine Stocks Crush the Market Again?

    Coronavirus vaccine stocks were the biggest investment theme of 2020. Since, two biotech companies -- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech -- actually have commercialized their vaccines. Let's take a look at where they're at with vaccine programs -- and whether they're on track to beat the market in the second half.

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • XPeng's stock rallies after record July delivery data, Nio's stock slips

    Share of Xpeng Inc. rallied 4.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported July deliveries that more than tripled from a year ago and rose 22% from the previous month, to mark a second-straight monthly record. Fellow China-based EV maker Nio Inc.'s stock slipped 0.2% ahead of the open, after July deliveries more than doubled from a year ago but slipped 1.9% from June. XPeng said late Sunday that it delivered 8,040 EVs in July, up 228% from a year ago and

  • Here's the Best Cannabis Stock to Buy in August

    You won't find many of the best cannabis stocks listed on Robinhood's 100 most popular stocks list. Neither will you find many of these stocks becoming memes that are championed by online communities.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: American Express, GE, GlaxoSmithKline, Intel And More

    This weekend's Barron's offers investors an overlooked way to play the coming infrastructure surge. Other featured articles discuss how to find rising dividends, why some electric vehicle start-ups are in trouble and whether the shine is off big tech stocks after earnings. Also, see the prospects for a British pharmaceutical company, a travel recovery play, a recovering semiconductor leader, an industrial conglomerate and more. "Infrastructure Is on Its Way. Here's a Cheap Way to Play It" by Nic

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • 2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Blowout Earnings Results

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported great earnings results recently, but upcoming catalysts indicate there's more growth ahead. Apple started to see a lift in sales a year ago after the pandemic sent everyone scrambling for new computers and tablets in order to remain productive at home. Apple reported a record for the quarter ended in June of $81 billion in revenue, up 36% year over year.

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in August

    Whereas stock market volatility isn't every investors' cup of tea, it's the catalyst that's driven retail investors to put their money to work in the market. Online investing app Robinhood, which went public last week, has done a particularly good job of attracting new retail investors. Robinhood's platform offers a number of perks that retail investors enjoy.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Near Highs, Square Makes Huge Deal; Li Auto, Tesla Rivals Report Strong Sales

    The market rally is near highs. Square made a huge deal. Tesla rivals Li Auto, Xpeng, Nio reported July sales.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Warren Buffett has steered Berkshire Hathaway to incredible success since taking over as CEO in 1965. The legendary investor's belief that it pays to be greedy when others are fearful has helped power the company's success, and putting that tenet to work could help elevate your own portfolio. It's almost impossible to predict when crashes will hit with a high level of consistency, but investors can dramatically improve their long-term performance by being ready to take action when volatility hits.

  • Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

    Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Allianz Slumps as Insurer Warns on Impact of U.S. Fund Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE warned of a potentially material hit to its earnings after the U.S. Justice Department opened a probe into its Structured Alpha Funds, which are at the center of lawsuits in the wake of steep losses during the pandemic.Europe’s largest insurer slumped in Frankfurt trading after disclosing late Sunday that it received a “voluntary request for documents and information” from the DoJ and is cooperating with the probe, as well as with an investigation launched last year by

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks for August 2021

    Investors eyeing steady and reliable income could consider adding top-quality dividend stocks to their portfolios. Thanks to their strong earnings bases and resilient cash flow streams, dividend-paying companies are relatively immune to the economic cycles, and boost investors’ returns through higher dividend payments, even in down years. Thus, using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, this article focuses on five stocks with a Strong Buy analyst rating consensus and an ex-dividend date in August 20

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • Square to Buy Afterpay for $29 Billion to Tap Younger Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc., the digital-payments platform led by Twitter Inc. founder Jack Dorsey, agreed to buy Australian buy-now, pay-later company Afterpay Ltd. for $29 billion in its largest-ever acquisition.The all-stock offer values Afterpay shares at A$126.21 each, 31% higher than Friday’s closing price of A$96.66, the companies said in a statement. Still, that’s less than Afterpay’s February high of A$158.47. The stock jumped as much as 29% to A$125 in Sydney trading Monday.Square Buys

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Revenue Forecasts

    The analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ( NYSE:EDU ) delivered a dose of negativity to...

  • Square posts upbeat profits while also announcing $29 billion deal for Afterpay

    Square Inc.'s surprise release of its quarterly earnings report Sunday was its second-biggest news of the night, behind the announcement that it plans to purchase Australian buy-now pay-later company Afterpay Ltd. in a $29 billion all-stock deal.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.